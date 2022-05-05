Kids still say the darndest, and sometimes, sweetest things. So this Mother's Day, we decided to turn it over to the little ones and let them tell us all about their moms as only they can say it.
What did we find out?
In 2022, mothers, even those working outside the home, are still doing lots of cooking and cleaning. When they do get some much-needed time to relax, their favorite spots to kick back are the couch and the bed.
Of course, some of the kids' responses are humorous, and some touching. Others drew a picture to complement their sentiments. But the common thread, especially poignant on Mother's Day, is love.
Happy Mother's Day to all Moms, bonus Moms and Mom figures out there.
Messages included below are shared as written.
Emily Saunier/Cohen Sweatman
My mom's name is: Emily
My mom always says: You are growing
My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: Snuggle
During the day, my mom: workout
My favorite food my mom cooks is: red beans
I like to help my mom: clean uq
The best time I have with my mom is: snuggle
I love my mom because: She takes care of me
Jaterrica Banks/Brendon Chapman
My mom's name is: Jaterrica Banks
My mom always says: I Love you
My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: Read with my mom
During the day, my mom: Relax after working all night
My favorite food my mom cooks is: fish
I like to help my mom: With everything she's great!
The best time I have with my mom is: All times
I love my mom because: She loves me
Mai and Suzie Clark
My mom's name is: Mai Clark
My mom always says: Are you hungry?
My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: watch a movie
During the day, my mom: works
My favorite food my mom cooks is: mac ' aroni ande cheese
I like to help my mom: by cleaning
The best time I have with my mom is: swiming in the pool
I love my mom because: she loves me too
Angele Bergeron/Zora White
My mom's name is: Angele Bergeron
My mom always says: I love you!
My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: Sit on the couch and play
During the day, my mom: works
My favorite food my mom cooks is: tamales
I like to help my mom: clean up
The best time I have with my mom is: having girls night!
I love my mom because: she takes care of me and she loves me.
Ashley and Reid Mendoza
My mom's name is: Ashley Mendoza
My mom always says: no CLiming The Tree
My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: Laying in the bed
During the day, my mom: she works
My favorite food my mom cooks is: ham Samdwich
I like to help my mom: Wash The car
The best time I have with my mom is: fishing
I love my mom because: everything
Leslie and Alex Daniel
My mom's name is: Leslie Daniel
My mom always says: I love you
My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: sit down and snuggle with me
During the day, my mom: does laundry
My favorite food my mom cooks is: spaghetti and meatballs
I like to help my mom: do her chores
The best time I have with my mom is: snuggling
I love my mom because: she's a great mom
Jesse and Jacob Downs
My mom's name is: Jesse Downs
My mom always says: I love you
My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: lay in bed
During the day, my mom: works
My favorite food my mom cooks is: taco's
I like to help my mom: cook
The best time I have with my mom is: rode a roller coaster
I love my mom because: She has done great things for me
Kristy and Xander Ducote
My mom's name is: Kristy Ducote
My mom always says: I love you
My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: play games
During the day, my mom: works as a doctor
I like to help my mom: Legos
The best time I have with my mom is: reads to me
I love my mom because: She is special
Melanie, Jack and Jacob LeBlanc
My mom's name is: Mom
My mom always says: Roar
My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: sleeps
During the day, my mom: cries because I'm at school
My favorite food my mom cooks is: pizza
I like to help my mom: set the table
The best time I have with my mom is: playing basketball
I love my mom because: she's fun