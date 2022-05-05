new ashley mendoza

Ashley Mendoza and her son, Reid

Kids still say the darndest, and sometimes, sweetest things. So this Mother's Day, we decided to turn it over to the little ones and let them tell us all about their moms as only they can say it. 

What did we find out?

In 2022, mothers, even those working outside the home, are still doing lots of cooking and cleaning. When they do get some much-needed time to relax, their favorite spots to kick back are the couch and the bed.

Of course, some of the kids' responses are humorous, and some touching. Others drew a picture to complement their sentiments. But the common thread, especially poignant on Mother's Day, is love.

Happy Mother's Day to all Moms, bonus Moms and Mom figures out there.

Messages included below are shared as written. 

Emily Saunier/Cohen Sweatman

My mom's name is: Emily

My mom always says: You are growing

My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: Snuggle

During the day, my mom: workout

My favorite food my mom cooks is: red beans

I like to help my mom: clean uq

The best time I have with my mom is: snuggle

I love my mom because: She takes care of me

Jaterrica Banks/Brendon Chapman

My mom's name is: Jaterrica Banks

My mom always says: I Love you

My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: Read with my mom

During the day, my mom: Relax after working all night

My favorite food my mom cooks is: fish

I like to help my mom: With everything she's great!

The best time I have with my mom is: All times

I love my mom because: She loves me

Mai and Suzie Clark

My mom's name is: Mai Clark

My mom always says: Are you hungry?

My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: watch a movie

During the day, my mom: works

My favorite food my mom cooks is: mac ' aroni ande cheese

I like to help my mom: by cleaning

The best time I have with my mom is: swiming in the pool

I love my mom because: she loves me too

Angele Bergeron/Zora White

My mom's name is: Angele Bergeron

My mom always says: I love you!

My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: Sit on the couch and play

During the day, my mom: works

My favorite food my mom cooks is: tamales

I like to help my mom: clean up

The best time I have with my mom is: having girls night!

I love my mom because: she takes care of me and she loves me.

Ashley and Reid Mendoza

My mom's name is: Ashley Mendoza

My mom always says: no CLiming The Tree 

My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: Laying in the bed

During the day, my mom: she works

My favorite food my mom cooks is: ham Samdwich

I like to help my mom: Wash The car

The best time I have with my mom is: fishing

I love my mom because: everything

Leslie and Alex Daniel

My mom's name is: Leslie Daniel

My mom always says: I love you

My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: sit down and snuggle with me

During the day, my mom: does laundry

My favorite food my mom cooks is: spaghetti and meatballs

I like to help my mom: do her chores

The best time I have with my mom is: snuggling

I love my mom because: she's a great mom 

Jesse and Jacob Downs

My mom's name is: Jesse Downs

My mom always says: I love you

My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: lay in bed

During the day, my mom: works

My favorite food my mom cooks is: taco's

I like to help my mom: cook

The best time I have with my mom is: rode a roller coaster

I love my mom because: She has done great things for me

Kristy and Xander Ducote

My mom's name is: Kristy Ducote

My mom always says: I love you

My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: play games

During the day, my mom: works as a doctor

I like to help my mom: Legos

The best time I have with my mom is: reads to me

I love my mom because: She is special

Melanie, Jack and Jacob LeBlanc

My mom's name is: Mom

My mom always says: Roar

My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is: sleeps

During the day, my mom: cries because I'm at school

My favorite food my mom cooks is: pizza

I like to help my mom: set the table

The best time I have with my mom is: playing basketball

I love my mom because: she's fun

