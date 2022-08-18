FRIDAY
BLUES CAMP II: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 2733 North St. Sessions consist of a half-hour of blues structure and instrumentation, a half-hour of history and syntax and a half-hour of entertainment business applications and lectures. Free and open to all ages. Also available virtually on facebooklive.com, henryslisteningroom.com or (225) 802-9681.
FOOD TRUCK ROUND-UP AT THE ROWE: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Food trucks, plus live music from Melissa Sings in Town Square. In the event of rain, performance will take place in The Great Hall. (225) 767-2001.
"JUNIE B. JONES: THE MUSICAL": 7 p.m., Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. A Playmakers of Baton Rouge production. $20 for adults and $15 for children at playmakersbr.org.
"THE WIZARD OF OZ": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A TBR Young Actors Program production. $25-$35. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
BE LIKE IGGY PECK, ARCHITECT: 10 a.m. to noon, Ascension Parish Library Dutchtown Branch, 13278 La. 73. A morning of 3D Iggy Peck-inspired construction projects for kids 6-8 to explore architectural design and robot programming.
"JUNIE B. JONES: THE MUSICAL": 2 p.m., Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. A Playmakers of Baton Rouge production. $20 for adults and $15 for children at playmakersbr.org.
"THE WIZARD OF OZ": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A TBR Young Actors Program production. $25-$35. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
SUNDAY
WESTSIDE SHOPPING EXTRAVAGANZA: noon to 4 p.m., Addis Community Center, 7520 La. 1. Hosted by the West Baton Rouge Small Business Council, the day of shopping and entertainment features more than 30 local shops, boutiques and artists. $10. https://bit.ly/3cGxIPH.
"JUNIE B. JONES: THE MUSICAL": 2 p.m., Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. A Playmakers of Baton Rouge production. $20 for adults and $15 for children at playmakersbr.org.
TUESDAY
'90S TRIVIA WITH MIKE & JOE: 8 p.m., Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd. Teams of five or fewer; no entry free. More than $300 in prizes, along with $25 prize for best '90s costume. brickyardsouth.com.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
BATON ROUGE SYMPHONY CANDLELIGHT CONCERT BEY-THOVEN: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Noland Black Box at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. A quartet of orchestra musicians performing pieces from Beethoven and Beyoncé. $30-$50. https://ci.ovationtix.com/36370/production/1134505
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate
HALLELUJAH: LEONARD COHEN, A JOURNEY, A SONG: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Newly released documentary about the life and music of singer-songwriter Cohen. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Member exhibit featuring a mix of original art and workshop art, through Sept. 8. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "Cloudburst: The Work of Matt Kenyon" through Aug. 31. batonrougegallery.org
BREC COMMUNITY POOLS, SPLASH PADS AND WATER PARK: Various locations in Baton Rouge. Pools and splash pads are free and open to the public; admission charged at water park. brec.org
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Threshold," celebrating 10 years of printmaking by the International Print Exchange Programme India. Show organized by Baton Rouge artist Kelsey Livingston, one of the 39 participating international artists. The exhibit runs through Friday, Aug. 26. artsbr.org.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY: 680 Jefferson Highway. Summer art show and 35th-anniversary sale with new works by Associated Women in the Arts using the theme "Reflections." Show runs through Saturday, Sept. 10. (225) 924-6437 or the gallery's Facebook page
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6, 2023. "In Empathy We Trust," through Oct. 30; and "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14. Closed Wednesday-Friday, Aug. 24-26 for facilities upgrades and maintenance. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES GALLERY: 3851 Essen Lane. The 52nd annual "River Road Show," a national juried art exhibit sponsored by the Art Guild of Louisiana, through Sept. 29. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. artguildlouisiana.org
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mario Moore: Responding to History," through Oct. 23, offering an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork "During and After the Battle." "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present," through Oct. 23. "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," through Oct. 2, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Following a renovation, the mansion is open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Dec. 16; the Louisiana Photographic Society Presents "Visual Perspectives of Louisiana," through Sept. 10. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Three-year exhibit, "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," featuring a donation of 15 pieces of Gregory’s work from Angela Gregory Legacy LLC. The donated works, other Gregory pieces from the permanent collection, as well as Gregory sculptures on loan from other institutions included in the show. Also, "Courting Style: Women’s Tennis Fashion," through Sunday. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.