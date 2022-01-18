The Art Guild of Louisiana sponsored a special holiday exhibit during December at the East Baton Rouge Main Library.
There were 31 AGL members participating with 81 works of art that encompassed a wide range of media and subject matter.
Voting boxes were set up on each floor of the library for visitors to cast a vote for their favorite painting. Two People's Choice Awards were given, one for each of the two floors of the exhibit. Taking top honors were Olivia Pass' oil painting “Dappled Woodsy Walk” and Larry Downs’ acrylic painting "Bluebonnet Swamp." Both artists were presented ribbons by the AGL.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the AGL can write to P.O. Box 41115, Baton Rouge, LA 70835 or email agl@artguildlouisiana.org. The AGL website is artguildlouisiana.org.
Nurses Association installs new officers
The Baton Rouge District Nurses Association held its annual business meeting and installation of officers Jan. 13 at LaContea Restaurant.
Lisa Deaton, immediate past president, conducted the meeting. New officers are Sheralyn Long, president-elect; Michelle Jeter, corresponding secretary; Rachel Tidwell, board member; Denise Hart, board member; and Charla Johnson, nominating committee.
Lagniappe names Love outstanding member
Vice President Montez Love was named the club's Outstanding Member for 2021 when the GFWC Lagniappe Women's Club met Jan. 17 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church. Love is eligible to compete in district competition in March.
Lisa Losby spoke about the history of Mardi Gras and the Krewe of Romany. She told how the date of Mardi Gras is chosen each year, what the traditional colors of Mardi Gras mean, and details about king cakes, parades and balls.
Libby Fisackerly reported the club's poinsettia sales to support the Hemophilia Society raised $956. Members discussed possible spring fundraisers, including Charleston Wrap sales, orders of bulbs plants and seeds from Flower Power, and a movie night.
Civic Engagement Chairwoman Sylvia Schwarzenbach reported on work with BR Soldier Outreach, which had mailings to active duty personnel in several countries. Lagniappe Club donated 100 Christmas stockings and money for postage.
Advocates for Children Chairwoman Gynne Klimavicz submitted a report on Preventing Online Child Sexual Exploitation. Treasurer Virginia McDonald gave the financial report. The club voted to honor Betty White's memory by donating to the LSU Vet School's injured animal fund.