- Registration is open for "Educator Workshop: Weaving Traditions with Jenelle Esparza" from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, June 17, at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Explore the history of migrant Latinx workers and the Southern Landscape with nationally recognized artist Jenelle Esparza. Esparza’s artwork, currently on view in the exhibition "State of the Art: Record," focuses on the connection between her Mexican heritage, familial histories, and the land. Participants will learn about the historical plight of Latinx workers in the cotton industry, learn various weaving techniques using natural materials, and make connections between art and their own personal histories. Participating educators will receive a $35 stipend. Registration required. Space is limited; reserve your spot today by emailing mschulte@lsu.edu. Call 225-389-7205 for information.
- The LSU Museum of Art also will host a gallery discussion and closing reception for "State of the Art: Record" at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 17. "State of the Art: Record" artist, Jenelle Esparza, and LSU Associate Professor, Stephen Andes, will discuss the history of Mexican migrants in the Southern cotton industry and familial connections and heritage in the Latinx community — all inspirations behind Esparza’s artwork. Admission is free. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Opera Louisiane's production of "The Tales of Hoffmann," at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater, 300 St. Louis St. Tickets are $20-$150 by visiting operalouisiane.com/hoffmann.
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of "The Dance on Widow's Row," from Friday through Sunday, June 24-26, at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are $25 by calling (225) 924-3774 or visiting upstagetheatre.biz.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host "Dino Day at LASM" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25. The event will include hands-on activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., LPB's Dinosaur Train playing in the Adalie Brent Auditorium and dinosaur-themed shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium all day. Also, be sure to meet Jason, the authentic Triceratops skull generously on loan from Raising Canes and the Graves family. All activities and shows are included in general admission. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's production of "The Sound of Music," opening Thursday, July 14, at the theater, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Tickets are $20-$30 by calling (225) 647-1230 or visiting actgonzales.org.
- Broadway in Lafayette has announced its 2022-23 season set to take the stage at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. In the lineup are "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," Saturday, Nov. 12; "Anastasia," Thursday, Nov. 17; "Illusionists Magic of the Holidays," Wednesday, Dec. 14; "CATS," Tuesday, Dec. 27; "Legally Blonde — The Musical," Wednesday, Jan. 18; and "Annie," Tuesday, March 21. Season Ticket Holders can to renew their season packages and lock in the seats they had last season. For tickets or more information, call (337) 340-2829 or visit LafayetteBroadway.com.
- The Iberia Performing Arts League is hosting auditions for "The Miracle Worker," at 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. Auditions for the role of Helen Keller, along with all other children's roles between ages 9 and 12, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Auditions for adult roles will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, and 6 p.m. Monday, June 27. For more information, call (337) 256-0604 or email kccaffery88@gmail.com.
- The Atrium Gallery, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington, is showing new paintings from "The River Series" by Mary Monk through Saturday, July 30. Exhibiting artists are Jan Arrigo, Errol Barron, Harriet Blum, Andrew Boyd, Gerald Cannon, Emery Clark, Sandra Russell, Clark Margaret Crosby, Adrian Deckbar, Alan Flattman, Carol Hallock, Peggy Hesse, Marcia Holmes, Mary Helen Mason, Catherine Mayer, Mary Monk, Jan Munson, Josephine Sacabo, Billy Solitario, Sarah Sparkman-Boyd, Kathleen Trapolin, Peg Usner, Sue Zaunbrecher. For more information, call (504) 522-5988.