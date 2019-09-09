Hope Ministries has received a $15,000 grant from Louisiana Healthcare Connections 2019 Community Health Grant to fund the expansion of its Client Choice Food Pantry.
The money for Hope's project titled, "Fixer Upper, the Pantry Edition," was presented Aug. 28.
The Client Choice Food Pantry serves roughly 13,000 to 15,000 people each year, helping Hope fulfill its mission to prevent homelessness and promote self-sufficiency and dignity by providing a grocery-storelike setting wherein clients can shop for healthy food for their families. Hope food pantry clients also may enroll in the ministry's The Way to Work Sustainable Workforce Solutions division, in which coaches and trainers work with clients to provide tools that result in sustainable employment.
The food pantry renovations will take place during the first quarter of 2020.
4-H club takes third in Esri competition
The Greater Baton Rouge Region 4-H Technology Club won third place in the recent Esri 2019 Map Gallery Competition.
Global Geospatial Institute sponsors the state of Louisiana as a member of the 4-H National GIS/GPS Leadership Team. On a local level, GGI sponsors the 4-H Tech Club, which is where youth participate in a variety of club activities, including GIS, drones, environmental science, remote science, film and technology. The GIS Tips and Tricks Story Map was awarded third place in the Educational Map category from the 2019 Esri User Conference Map Gallery.
Student Hunter Gravois, 4-H Tech Club member, led seven members from the 4-H Tech and DECA Clubs at U View Academy to create the winning entry, GIS Tutorial I Tips and Tricks, a story map containing videos for the GIS Tutorial I Basic Workbook. The project earned Gravois a spot on the 4-H National GIS/GPS Leadership Team and a trip to the annual Esri User Conference in San Diego. The 4-H Tech Club team members, representing five parishes, was led by Fran Harvey, of GGI, and U View Academy teacher and video tech aficionado Joan McGee.
Arkansas battle topic for Civil War Round Table
David Martin presented a detailed account of the Battle of Pea Ridge (Elkhorn Tavern), Arkansas, to the Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table on Aug. 15.
He said the battle was fought over a wide geographic area with many complex troop movements during the two days of engagement. It was the most important battle fought west of the Mississippi River and ended in defeat of the Confederates.
Girls on the Run gets $23,776 grant
Girls on the Run South Louisiana has received a $23,776 grant from The Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter program as part of the company’s commitment to provide access to sports for one million young athletes over the next five years.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development program designed to enhance girls’ social, emotional and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences. The program emphasizes developing competence, confidence, connection, character, caring and contribution in young girls through running and other physical activities.
Girls on the Run South Louisiana is one of 13 Girls on the Run councils to receive the grant. Over $700,000 was awarded to Girls on the Run councils in 11 states.
Glen Oaks Class of '69 sets reunion
The Glen Oaks High School Class of 1969 will hold a 50-year reunion from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Cypress Hall in Prairieville. The reservation deadline is Sept. 14. The cost is $50, and checks can be made payable to Patty DeLee, 12422 N. Oak Hills Parkway, Baton Rouge LA 70810. Contact John Hemba, (225) 270-4277, or Gary DeVall, (225) 235-7101, for more information. Graduates from other classes are welcome to attend. Faculty and staff are invited to attend with free admission.
