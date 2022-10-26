FRIDAY-MONDAY AND FRIDAY-SATURDAY, NOV. 4-5
13th GATE HAUNTED HOUSE: 832 St. Philip St. The longtime, 40,000-square-foot downtown attraction features 13 nightmarish realms and is known for its extreme ultrarealism and detail. General admission, $35; VIP, $75. 13thgate.com.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
FRIGHT TRAIL: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., 5305 Cameron Road, Scott. Twenty acres of deep, dark, woods inhabited by creatures of the night. $25 for all ages, cash only. frighttrail.com.
SATURDAY
HARVEST MOON FESTIVAL: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Franklin. Fun run/walk, wooden boat show, car show, hayrides and pony rides, contests, Pampered Pooch Parade and more. cajuncoast.com.
CORN MAZE: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. $15 per person; free for children 2 and younger. Tickets are presale only, and will not be offered at the gate. botanicgardens@agcenter.lsu.edu or (225) 763-3990.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
FIFOLET HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL: Downtown Baton Rouge. Halloween parade, arts market, 5K, pub crawl, costumed ball, awards brunch. fifolet.com.
FRIDAY
BREC’s TRICK-AND-TREAT: ART UNLEASHED: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., City-Brooks Community Park, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Families, bring those four-legged friends for live music, local art and makers, dog adoptions, costume contests, local pet vendors, food and kids’ activities. Free. brec.org.
HAUNTED HIKE: 6 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Learn about “creepy critters” along the trail. Track down costumed characters to receive “treasures,” then trek through the Swamp Graveyard to the Education Building for carnival games and spooky storytime. brec.org/HauntedHikes.
SATURDAY
PUMPKIN FEST: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Blackwater United Methodist Church, 10000 Blackwater Road, Central. Games, hayride, inflatables and chili cook-off. $10 per child, $30 cap for families with 3+ children.
HARVEST MOON FESTIVAL: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Franklin. The Franklin Merchants Association presents live music, food, vendors, cornhole tournaments, hay rides and a pumpkin patch. Free. https://cajuncoast.com/event/harvest-moon-festival-0.
CRITTER CRAFTS & GAMES: 10 a.m. to noon, Acadian Cultural Center, 501 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Maskmaking, games and more. All ages. Free. (337) 232-0789.
BREC's FULL MOON FETE: noon to 3 p.m., Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrells Ferry Road. Family-friendly event featuring a trunk-or-treat, character visits, free food, music and giveaways. Businesses or organizations wishing to host a trunk can register at BREC.org/trunkortreat.
HALLOWEEN DAY AT THE MUSEUM: noon to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on activities, butterbeer, Halloween door prize and Halloween favorites in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Regular museum admission applies. lasm.org.
NEW IBERIA HALLOWEEN PARADE AND FAIS-DO-DO: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., 457 E. Main St., New Iberia. iberiatravel.com.
TRICK-OR-TREAT TRAIL AT SOUTH CITY PARK: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1524 S. Market St., Opelousas. cityofopelousas.com.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., New River Baptist Church, 45270 La. 429, St. Amant. Candy, games, hayride, costumes and chili cook-off. Free. (225) 675-8767.
MONDAY
HALLOWEEN PARTY: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Lafayette Street, Youngsville.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: 3:30 p.m., Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. Crafts, candy, concessions and games. Children ages 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult. (225) 274-4440.
HARVEST FEST TRUNK-OR-TREAT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Church on the Rock, 1411 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia.
PUMPKIN PATCHES
Jefferson United Methodist Church: 10328 Jefferson Highway, (225) 293-4440. Open noon to 6 p.m. daily (weather permitting).
Walker Parks and Recreation Department: Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker. Admission is free. walkerparksandrecreeation.com.
Barn Hill Preserve: 11342 La. 955 East, Ethel. Pumpkins and dinosaurs go hand in hand at this prehistoric patch. "Dinosaur Takeover" 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Through Sunday, with admission of $17 per person. (225) 286-3003 or barnhillpreserve.com/barn-hill-louisiana.
Blackwater United Methodist Church: 10000 Blackwater Road, Central, (225) 261-4646. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
New Song Church: 18465 Old Perkins Road, Prairieville. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. newsongcommunity.church or (225) 313-6736.
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. stpatsla.org or (225) 654-4091.
Hallow Jack's Pumpkin Patch: 6834 Magnolia Bridge Road, Denham Springs. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Halloween.
Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin and Strawberry Patch: 31458 La. 43, Albany, https://www.thfarms.com/pumpkin-patch, (225) 567-3493. Patch will be open through Sunday, Nov. 6. Cost is $9 per child, cash only.
SECOND ANNUAL PUMPKIN PATCH: St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 400 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette. Sale runs through Monday. Regular hours are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. http://www.saintbarnabas.us/pumpkin-patch.html or (337) 984-3848.