Baton Rouge Magnet High School senior Elle Black has been named a National African American Recognition Program Scholar by the College Board, which administers the national PSAT and SAT assessments.
She is the daughter of Dana and Kevin Black.
Students selected for this prestigious honor have excelled on their PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and/or AP Exams, as well as in their classwork.
Black is one of 32,000 students nationally to earn academic honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Programs, which connects students with universities across the country, helping them stand out during the admissions process.
Black has served in leadership roles in the Student Government Association, was selected as a Hugh O’Brian Youth Ambassador, participated in the Mayor’s Youth Work Experience and is president of the Baton Rouge Chapter of Jack and Jill Teens.
BRCWRT hears about Confederate Navy
Mark K. Vogl spoke about the Confederate Navy when the Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table met Sept. 23.
At the beginning of the war, the South did not have a navy. In February 1861, the Confederacy had only 14 ships that were seaworthy while the North already had an organized navy with 90 functional ships. The overwhelming industrial strength of the North made it clear the South could not produce as many ships, so Confederate Secretary of the Navy Stephen Malloy relied on technological innovation and ship-building assistance of foreign countries to make the South competitive.
His strategy centered on commerce raiding with innovative ships, such as the CSS Alabama, which used both sail and steam; the use of powerful rifled naval guns, which were devastating against wooden ships; development of ironclad ships of war, like the CSS Virginia; and use of innovative mines, torpedoes and submarines, like the CSS Hunley. Vogl said that, against incredible odds, the commerce raiders damaged the Union economy and forced the North to reassign blockading warships to hunt down the elusive raiders.
Their successes were short-lived because of the North's ability to out-produce similar ships. Vogl said the small but innovative Confederate Navy was a very valuable resource for the South. It protected the rear of the Southern armies, interrupted sea-going commerce to the North, and constantly fought to keep ports open for delivery of supplies so desperately needed by the Confederacy.
Patriotic groups help commemorate 9/11
The Heirome Gaines Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Thomas Jefferson Chapter, Daughters of the American Colonists, attended a 20th-anniversary event for 9/11 at the Prairieville Fire Department.
Chapter members helped Ascension Parish Funeral Home serve food to those in attendance. Members of the two chapters also donated baby items to the VA Hospital in New Orleans for its Sept. 18 drive-thru baby shower for veteran moms.