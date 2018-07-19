FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHTS AT NOMA: 5 p.m., New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park. Art on the Spot family activity, music by Abita Stumps, cooking demonstration, docent-guided tour of "Changing Course — Reflections of New Orleans Histories" and "The Sons of Tennessee Williams" film at 7 p.m., part of Picturing Us film series. Museum admission. (504) 658-4100. noma.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
TALES OF THE COCKTAIL: 9 a.m., Hotel Monteleone and various locations around the city, 214 Royal St., New Orleans. Seminars, dinners, pop-ups, tastings and more are on tap at this international event that salutes the culture, history and taste of the cocktail. Tickets vary per day, per event. talesofthecocktail.org.
LOUISIANA SPORTSMAN SHOW DEER, DUCK & FISHING EXPO: 3 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans. State's largest hunting and fishing show, with vendors, celebrity guests, seminars and more. $12, $6 ages 6-12. louisianasportsmanshow.com.
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts, 325 Minor St., Kenner. $36-$40. https://www.rivertowntheaters.com/
SATURDAY
JEAN LAFITTE PIROGUE RACES: 10 a.m., Nunez Seafood Pavilion and Fabre Market, 920 Jean Lafitte Blvd., Lafitte. After a two-decade absence, pirogue races return with food, arts and crafts, music, history lessons and pirogues to rent. Races in various lengths and include blindfolds, duck decoys and age groups, kayaks and canoes. (504) 756-3714. townofjeanlafitte.com.
WWII MUSEUM FAMILY OVERNIGHT: 5 p.m., Louisiana Memorial Pavilion, National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Spend the night with families of school-age children, with tours of the museum, activities, films, snacks and more. $215 for a family, $165 for members, meaning two adults and accompanying children or grandchildren between ages 7-12. Minimum of one adult for every three children required. No unaccompanied adults. Registration required. youthprograms@nationalww2museum.org (504) 528-1944, ext. 466. nationalww2museum.org.
CRITTER CINEMA: 6 p.m., Louisiana SPCA, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans. Pizza, popcorn, PJs and pets are a great combination for an overnight stay for kids ages 5-10. Pre-registration required. $75 per child. la-spca.org/crittercinema.
SUNDAY
BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA: 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. Educare New Orleans benefit concert with the gospel group, plus Cyril Neville, Cornell Williams, Terence Higgins, Mem Shannon, Tom Worrell and special guest Irma Thomas. $38.50 and up. (504) 274-4870. orpheumnola.com.
THURSDAY
INTERNATIONAL GRAND ISLE TARPON RODEO: 6 a.m., Tarpon Rodeo Drive, Grand Isle. The oldest fishing tournament in the United States draws hundreds to this acclaimed event. In addition to fishing, there's food, merchandise, educational booths and more. (985) 306-0535. tarponrodeo.org.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. Enjoy a historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm and blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
NEW ORLEANS PIANO INSTITUTE AND KEYBOARD FESTIVAL, NEW ORLEANS INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION: Various times through July 29; Loyola Music and Communications Building, Loyola University, 6363 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Festival and competition run concurrently, Many events free, some ticketed. masno.org.
