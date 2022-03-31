Baton Rouge principal Yolanda Burnette will sign copies of her new book, "Eve of the Light," from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 233 St. Ferdinand St.
The veteran educator said her Young Adult novel highlights south Louisiana culture, food and places. The book was released by London's Austin Macauley Publishers.
"Eve is as spicy as Louisiana crawfish, strong as the mighty live oak trees that sway in the south Louisiana wind, and magical as the heartbeat of Acadiana," the book's synopsis states. "Readers will come along for the journey of a girl who grows into a mighty warrior queen, charged with safeguarding the light of hope for both the magical and human realms. The audience will fall in love with the story of Eve, who finds her father, finds love and, through the guidance and counsel of the women in her ancestral line, finds her inner warrior queen."