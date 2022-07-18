While the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars incident caused many Black women to open up about their hair loss, it was a Miami Beach, Florida, trip in March 2019 that ended Kalesha Hooker's attempts to hide her hair loss condition. Hooker's condition began almost 20 years ago.
While taking a selfie on that vacation three years ago, she noticed that her hairline recession had become worse. Her crochet braids pulled back into a ponytail revealed thinning edges, thinning hair and a newfound thinning patience for it all.
In her community, traction alopecia is a problem that people try to hide despite seeing the signs. Hooker said she realized the time had come. She was no longer interested in concealment and accepted her condition.
Now it was time for a new look.
“I was like ‘I’m tired of trying to do this. I’m tired of trying to cover it up and trying to find a style that works,’” Hooker said. “So, I was just like ‘Hey, I’m going to shave it off.'”
Hooker, of DeQuincy, was diagnosed in 2004 with cicatricial alopecia, also known as scarring alopecia, a condition characterized by destroyed hair follicles and permanent hair loss. Hooker’s symptoms were caused by chemical burns from relaxers, allergic reactions to weave bonding glue and tension from tight hairstyles like box braids and cornrows, all grooming practices prevalent among Black people.
According to Louisiana trichologist Ytrounad Tureaud, central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia can affect anyone of any race, but the condition affects mostly Black women whose scalps have experienced some type of trauma from relaxers, excessive heat, hair dye and hair extensions.
"A lot of these hairstyles that we're wearing are causing damage to our hair," Tureaud said. Even protective hairstyles can be harmful to the scalp when they aren't properly cared for, she added.
Hooker said she visited Tureaud years ago for assistance but could not receive any because of the scarred tissue on her scalp that won't allow a hair transplant to take.
Then in 2019, after years of trying to save her hair with weaves, Hooker braided what was left of her once thick and long hair into three plaits, cut them off and sat in front of a barber to finish the job.
“I didn’t cry. I snapped pictures and sent them to my family and friends like 'I did it,'" Hooker said. "I kind of made a joke out of it. I guess that was my way of dealing with it, because I wasn’t emotionally attached to the hair at the time.”
In her 20s, Hooker had found it difficult to detach from her crowning glory. Back then, she did not know how to process the diagnosis about her scalp.
“It was almost a blur when she said the hair would never grow there again," Hooker said. "When she gave me that devastating news, I just went blank.”
"Always having hair was a part of who I was. It was a ritual. We take pride in our hair. So, when mine started to thin and become noticeable, I had to mask it to keep up with others," she said.
Now, as a 42-year-old, Hooker is an advocate for alopecia awareness, especially for Black girls who most likely don't have any say-so in their choice of hairstyles.
“I encouraged my friends who have daughters to not put heavy weaves and tight plaits in their hair," she said. "Don't do that to them. Their hairs are fragile. Give their hair a chance to grow strong. I see so many babies with those tight plaits in their hair, and I just want to go cut those rubber bands out."
"Maybe it took that for people to realize that it is an issue," she said.
Taking responsibility, no regrets, loving life
Hooker credits laziness for her hair condition. She routinely visited a hairstylist for hair extension installations. Hooker ended services with the beautician, who claimed that she did not notice any hair loss.
“It was just something that I had to take the punches with and keep rolling. There's bigger fish in the ocean to worry about than hair," she said.
Although Hooker understands why most women fall into depression when they lose their hair, she didn't experience it.
"I do believe that if I didn’t have the closeness with my family and the belief in God that I have, I think that I could have fallen into depression behind not having hair," she said.
“Do I have any regrets? No, but had I known I was damaging my hair to the point of no return, I would’ve taken better care of it," she said.
Now, Hooker simply mixes Blue Magic powder with water and shaves her scalp with the backside of a flat knife when she needs to trim the patches of hair that do grow back.
Hooker, a correctional officer and owner of an at-home baking business called Hooked on Cake, loves the advantages that come with a clean shave.
"It's really freedom to me," Hooker said. "I'm not tied down to sitting in the braiding chair for hours or coloring any gray hairs."
It's even better for her business, where she doesn't have to worry about any hair falling into customers' cakes. And it saves money too, she added.
Additional ways to prevent alopecia
Alopecia is a general term for hair loss that can be caused by a variety of uncontrollable factors, such as genetics, medical conditions and hormonal imbalances. But hairstyles and hair routines are controllable, and Tureaud urges Black women to be intentional with their grooming habits.
Tureaud said healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp, which can be obtained with the following tips that prevent further alopecia cases:
- Inform hairstylists of your hair loss signs and symptoms instead of concealing them
- Avoid services from people without cosmetology licenses
- Speak up to your hairstylist if your hair is too tight
- Regularly clean hair tools
- Cut back on relaxers if you're experiencing hair loss. Relaxers should only be used every eight to 10 weeks
- Do not leave protective styles in for months
For more information on alopecia, contact Tureaud at www.ahtcforhairloss.com.