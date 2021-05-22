Winners of the Red Beans and Rice Art Contest have been announced by contest sponsors Cajun Country Rice, Camellia Brand and Savoie’s Foods.
In the category for students in grades 5-8, winners are: first place — Robyn Hays, of Chalmette; second place — Sophia Kryszewski, of Lafayette; third place — Kassidy Spears, of Jonesville.
In the adult division (age 18 and older), winners are: first place — Lori Petrie, of Opelousas; second place — Robin Miller, of Baker; third place — Sherryl Guillory, of Lafayette.
“We’ve loved the opportunity to see so many people’s artistic interpretation of what this iconic Louisiana meal means to them. We offer our heartfelt congratulations to the winners and hope they’ll enjoy the prizes — which include, appropriately, red beans and rice — plus some cash to spend as they please,” said Robert Trahan, co-owner of Falcon Rice Mill and Cajun Country Rice in Crowley.