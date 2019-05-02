FRIDAY

2019 TRAILBLAZER AND SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS GALA: 6 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Hosted by Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

BREAUX BRIDGE CRAWFISH FESTIVAL: 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. Sunday, Parc Hardy, 1290 Rees St., Breaux Bridge. Admission is $5 Friday and Sunday, $10 Saturday. bbcrawfest.com.

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT YOUNG@PART: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette.

SATURDAY

2019 GREATER ACADIANA HEART WALK: 8:30 a.m., River Ranch Town Square, 1100 Camelia Blvd., Lafayette. Join nearly 1 million Americans at 300-plus events across the country to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke. Walk in memory of someone you love, or create a team.

EDIBLE PLANTS: 9 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. For this workshop, Mark Suter will take you throughout Vermilionville and along the Bayou Vermilion to enlighten the group with all of the nutritious, wild resources easily located in Acadiana. You'll learn about physical plant characteristics, edible plant parts, proper plant preparation and available season of harvest, as well as, how to identify poisonous wild plants.

RAGIN' CAJUNS FAN DAY AT PLAYDAY: 10 a.m., Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Track and Field, 111 Reinhardt Drive, Lafayette. Enjoy one-on-one time with your favorite Ragin’ Cajuns athletes. Parents can shop the more than 30 summer camps and register on site. Other attractions include a rock wall, separate fun jumps for smaller and larger kids, an obstacle course and face painting.

DOUBLE FEATURE — "HEAVYWEIGHTS" AND "DAZED & CONFUSED": 6 p.m., Movies in the Parc, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. All are invited to join Downtown Lafayette and Lafayette Kiwanis for the outdoor movie series featuring crowd favorites under the stars.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

EXCERPTS FROM "THE SLEEPING BEAUTY": 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette.

WEDNESDAY

LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Will Merrill. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.

ONGOING

ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "In the Company of San Malo," "Karen deClouet: Various Shapes and Sizes" and "And the Stars Aligned," all through May 11. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through June 8. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.

HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through Saturday. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.

HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.

LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.

LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.

ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.

