Get ready to add a little tranquility and warmth to your wardrobe.
Pantone has chosen "living coral" as the 2019 color of the year.
Since 2000, the New Jersey-based company has declared color trends for our closets and our homes.
Some years, the color is easier to wear than others. Last year's "ultra violet" was perfect for us LSU fans. But 2017's "greenery" — not so much.
But this year's color — a pinky-orange shade — definitely falls in the ready-to-wear category. Coral compliments most skin tones and is generally more flattering than pure pink or orange. It's said to have a calming effect, an antidote to our always hustling world.
Here are a few ways you can incorporate "living coral" into your wardrobe:
- Mix it with fun colors, such as a vibrant blue or bold fuchsia for a little pop.
- Pair it with a neighbor color, such as a light pink, for tone-on-tone style.
- Add a pattern to the mix. Stripes or a bold leopard print go great with this gorgeous hue.
For the remaining cold days ahead (and next fall), wear coral with brown or black. In the spring and summer, white and coral are a breezy go-to option. This nonneutral color will literally carry you throughout 2019.
If you naturally gravitate toward a neutral closet, you can incorporate coral into your accessory choices — think shoes, purses, sunglasses and even makeup.
As the months warm up, expect to see lots of "living coral" in stores and shops. It's the color we'll be, ahem, living in.