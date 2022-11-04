The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is hosting Super Science Sunday: Let’s Get Chemical as a part of the American Chemical Society 2022 Southwest Regional Meeting from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Super Science Sunday is focused on chemistry education for ninth to 12th grade students and high school teachers.
For this Super Science Sunday, visitors will explore chemistry through fun demonstrations with local scientific groups and can attend a discussion on a stratagem to prepare future scientists.
Admission for the day will be free of charge for the museum's Free First Sunday and includes all shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium.
Daniel Varnado, general chair of the meeting, encourages aspiring young chemists, students and teachers to register for this afternoon filled with science demonstrations and resources.
"Our local section of the American Chemical Society is hosting the 2022 Southwest Regional Meeting in Baton Rouge,” Varnado said. “As part of our meeting, we have a community outreach event planned at the Louisiana Arts & Science Museum. Organized by Dr. Tyrslai Williams-Carter, and sponsored by ExxonMobil and the Education division of ACS, Super Science Sunday will include educational activities for high school teachers and students.”
For students, this event will provide demonstration booths with hands-on activities to engage students in the world of chemistry. The activity stations will engage students with chemists at varying levels, from graduate students to senior chemists.
Williams-Carter, assistant dean of mentorship, education and research in strategic initiatives of the graduate school and assistant professor of research in the School of Education at LSU and organizer of Super Science Sunday, looks forward to the event and the several sponsors bringing their chemical expertise.
“Our mission is to ensure that all students and teachers attending come and learn something new and cool about chemistry and how it relates to the world around us,” she said. “Additionally, we hope that all leave excited about science and the possibilities it presents in their lives.”
Teachers can look forward to panel discussion on methods of nurturing students who have a particular interest in chemistry. This session will also allow teachers from local high schools to engage in dialogue with university professionals on strategies and tips for growing and maintaining students’ interest in chemistry while preparing them for the next step on their academic journey.
For student registration, visit lsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4JvwEqZNwUjIt5Y. For teacher registration, visit lsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3wspkYRYuHFsAbI.