FRIDAY
SUITS AND SALADS: 11 a.m., Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., Dress for Success New Orleans benefit promoting economic independence of women, with Dress for Success CEO Joi Gordon as keynote, fashion show, silent auction, jewelry pull and cocktails. Tickets $90. www.neworleans.dressforsuccess.org.
PERMANENT HIGGINS EXHIBITION OPENING: 4 p.m., National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. "Bayou to Battlefield: Higgins Industries During World War II" will be on permanent display in the Louisiana Memorial Pavilion. The event includes a presentation on the exhibit and the plant and a reception. Free admission. www.nationalww2museum.org.
PRIDE PROM: 8 p.m., Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. Big Freedia headlines an alcohol-free prom for LGBTQ attendees ages 16-20, sponsored by HyPride, PFLAG New Orleans, CrescentCare, HRC Louisiana and Jewish Pride NOLA. RSVP required. Free admission. www.pridepromnola2019.eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE LIVE": 7 p.m., New Orleans Nightmare, 319 Butterworth St., New Orleans. New Orleans Nightmare's haunted house adventure includes walking dead, laser tag guns and more in this two-day-only production. Tickets $25-$45. www.zombieapocalypselive.com/new-orleans.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"THE BEST OF SINATRA": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Spenser Racca, one of the original Stage Door Idol winners, sings Sinatra hits including "Fly Me to the Moon," "I've Got You Under My Skin" and "Come Fly With Me." Tickets $29-$64. www.nationalww2museum.org.
"SISTER ACT": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive, Slidell. Based on the hit movie, Deloris Van Cartier, a singer, tries to hide in a convent where she bucks authority and organizes the sisters into a choir that breathes new life into the church and community. Tickets $17.50-$28. www.slidelllittletheatre.org.
SATURDAY
ART JAM: 11 a.m., KID smART Rose Collaborative Campus, 2541 Bayou Road, New Orleans. Imagination Mover Rich Collins headlines the block party for arts education nonprofit KID smART, which is celebrating 20 years. The event includes drag story time, lunch by Donald Link and art activities. Free admission. www.kidsmart.org/artjam.
"FAIS DO-DO": 11 a.m., Audubon Charter School Gentilly, 4720 Painters St., New Orleans. The new school finishes the year with an event combining culture, arts, music, food, community and more.
EAST BANK SPRING FEST: 11 a.m., McDonogh 42 Elementary Charter School, 3019 Higgins Blvd., New Orleans. The InspireNOLA Schools event includes food, games, music and raffles. Free admission. www.inspirenolacharterschools.org.
TURTLE PARADE: 11 a.m., Brennan's New Orleans, 417 Royal St., New Orleans. The 10 turtles that inhabit the restaurant's courtyard fountain will ride through the French Quarter in wagons and there's a final procession on a green carpet to the courtyard. The parade starts at 550 Bienville St., goes to St. Louis Cathedral, turns left on St. Peter Street and left on Royal Street to the restaurant.
CHAMPAGNE STROLL: 5 p.m., Magazine Street. More than 100 businesses along the commercial thoroughfare serve sparkling wine during art and trunk shows. www.magazinestreet.com.
GLITTER AND BE GAY: 7 p.m., Ernst Cafe, 600 S. Peters St., New Orleans. The Krewe of Armeinius event includes food, Champagne, a silent auction and entertainment. Tickets $50. www.armeinius.org.
SUNDAY
MOTHER'S DAY CONCERT AND PICNIC: 4 p.m., Cabrini Park, corner of Dauphine and Barracks streets, New Orleans. Vieux Carre Property Owners and Residents Association presents an outdoor salute with the New Leviathan Oriental Foxtrot Orchestra and the Homer A. Plessy Middle School Orchestra. There's face painting and more.
MOTHER'S DAY AT AUDUBON ZOO: 10 a.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Soul and R&B singer Irma Thomas headlines the Mother's Day celebration. A buffet brunch is available the Audubon Tea Room at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.
ONGOING
"PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE — PHOTOGRAPHY AND THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART": New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle. "Bondye: Between and Beyond" exhibit of sequined prayer flags by Tina Dirouard with Haitian artists, through June 16.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones