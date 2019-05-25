Flag
Memorial Day ceremony

WHAT: Port Hudson National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day Ceremony honoring the fallen service members buried at this cemetery

WHEN: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27

WHERE: Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Road, Zachary

DETAILS: Retired Lt. Col. Robert Douglas will speak. The Bonnette-Harrison American Legion Post 502 has sponsored Memorial Day ceremonies at Port Hudson for many years to commemorate the nation’s fallen service members.

Memorial Day Concert

WHAT: The Baton Rouge Concert Band Memorial Day Concert

WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday, May 27

WHERE: Crest Stage – North Boulevard Town Square, downtown Baton Rouge

ADMISSION: Free

Civic Associations meeting

WHAT: A special meeting of The Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30

WHERE: East Baton Rouge Parish Jones Creek Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road

INFORMATION: Visit fgbrca.org or call President Nancy Curry, (225) 315-1206

DETAILS: The topic of the meeting is the AT&T small cell towers being erected locally. Speakers will include governmental officials who will explain the FCC law as it relates to the city’s code of ordinances. There also will be a presentation by a representative of the Tara Civic Association, who will speak on issues that need to be addressed, including the health, safety and welfare of residents, along with protection of property values. Time for questions and comments will follow. The meeting is open to the public.

Golf tourney fundraiser

WHAT: The Capitol City Golf Association's 54th annual fundraising open amateur golf tournament in support of The First Tee Golf Program of East Baton Rouge Parish

WHEN: June 7-9

WHERE: Santa Maria Golf Course, 18460 Santa Maria Parkway 

INFO/REGISTRATION: Art Dubriel at (225) 939-2213, Don Watson at (225) 2781513 or Charles May at (225) 907-5549. Registration forms at the clubhouses at LSU golf course or any BREC golf course or saag-inc.com (click on Capitol City Golf)

DETAILS: Proceeds will go to First Tee of EBRP and it’s national in-school youth golf program, which establishes golfing curriculums and programs in public elementary schools. Proceeds from the 2018 tournament established a National School Golfing program at Capitol Elementary School. Sponsors of this year's tournament are Mercedes-Benz Baton Rouge, TJ Ribs and Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Baton Rouge. This years’ featured guest player will be Southern University’s head football coach Dawson Odum.

