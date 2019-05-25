Memorial Day ceremony
WHAT: Port Hudson National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day Ceremony honoring the fallen service members buried at this cemetery
WHEN: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27
WHERE: Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Road, Zachary
DETAILS: Retired Lt. Col. Robert Douglas will speak. The Bonnette-Harrison American Legion Post 502 has sponsored Memorial Day ceremonies at Port Hudson for many years to commemorate the nation’s fallen service members.
Memorial Day Concert
WHAT: The Baton Rouge Concert Band Memorial Day Concert
WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday, May 27
WHERE: Crest Stage – North Boulevard Town Square, downtown Baton Rouge
ADMISSION: Free
Civic Associations meeting
WHAT: A special meeting of The Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Parish Jones Creek Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road
INFORMATION: Visit fgbrca.org or call President Nancy Curry, (225) 315-1206
DETAILS: The topic of the meeting is the AT&T small cell towers being erected locally. Speakers will include governmental officials who will explain the FCC law as it relates to the city’s code of ordinances. There also will be a presentation by a representative of the Tara Civic Association, who will speak on issues that need to be addressed, including the health, safety and welfare of residents, along with protection of property values. Time for questions and comments will follow. The meeting is open to the public.
Golf tourney fundraiser
WHAT: The Capitol City Golf Association's 54th annual fundraising open amateur golf tournament in support of The First Tee Golf Program of East Baton Rouge Parish
WHEN: June 7-9
WHERE: Santa Maria Golf Course, 18460 Santa Maria Parkway
INFO/REGISTRATION: Art Dubriel at (225) 939-2213, Don Watson at (225) 2781513 or Charles May at (225) 907-5549. Registration forms at the clubhouses at LSU golf course or any BREC golf course or saag-inc.com (click on Capitol City Golf)
DETAILS: Proceeds will go to First Tee of EBRP and it’s national in-school youth golf program, which establishes golfing curriculums and programs in public elementary schools. Proceeds from the 2018 tournament established a National School Golfing program at Capitol Elementary School. Sponsors of this year's tournament are Mercedes-Benz Baton Rouge, TJ Ribs and Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Baton Rouge. This years’ featured guest player will be Southern University’s head football coach Dawson Odum.