After decades of hard work and determination by a dedicated group of women, the LSU Textile & Costume Museum is finally a reality.
"We can hardly contain ourselves, we're so excited," said Pam Rabalais Vinci, museum director. "It's truly been a team effort over many years."
The opening of the museum, planned for March 30, has been postponed because of the coronavirus, but Vinci said it will be rescheduled, hopefully in the near future, along with a ribbon-cutting gala.
The museum is located in a renovated part of LSU's Human Ecology Building at Tower and South Campus drives.
Its first exhibit is called “A Look Inside: Celebrating 40 Years of Collecting History and Fashion,” and it's a stellar showcase of everything from a purple and gold SEC Champs boxing robe from 1938 to an exquisite Chanel suit donated by the late May Baynard. There's a gown Donna Douglas, TV's Elly May Clampett of "The Beverly Hillbillies" fame, wore on the Emmys red carpet, and William "Buckskin Bill" Black's fringed shirt he donned for his local children's television show, "Storytime."
The inaugural gowns of former Louisiana first ladies Alice Foster and Supriya Jindal can be found alongside dresses by haute couture designers Valentino and Yves Saint Laurent, as well as a man's seersucker suit with a Haspel label.
Showing some of the breadth of the museum's 12,000 artifacts, there's a 19th-century Chinese “dragon robe,” royalty pins from New Orleans' venerable Krewe of Rex from 1875 and 1879 and textile fragments from the second through ninth centuries.
"As the opening title suggests," said Vinci, "the exhibition has been designed using a sampling of artifacts pulled from each of the museum’s special collections to illustrate the importance of its extensive holdings to LSU and its students, to Baton Rouge and to Louisiana in documenting not only other cultures across the globe but also our immediate area’s unique contributions for future generations to experience."
Vinci, an instructor in LSU's Department of Textiles, Apparel Design and Merchandising, spearheaded the movement to create the museum to exhibit the garments and other items that have been collected since the 1930s.
“When faculty would travel in the summer, they would bring back samples of fabric,” she explained. “We have one of Mussolini’s jute bags, Queen Victoria’s toweling.”
In 1980, LSU put out the first call for donations. Vinci became involved when, as a graduate student in 1983, she was assigned to catalog the items.
Over the years, the collection continued to grow, but there was no space to show the Chanel suits, the Dior ensembles, the LSU letter jackets or the chicken-feed sack dresses.
That changed in 1992, when Vinci and Professor Jenna Tedrick Kuttruff won a grant to renovate a classroom into an exhibition gallery. In the cramped space, they did their best to display the collection in various exhibits.
In that same year, Vinci started the Friends of the LSU Textile & Costume Museum with the goal of one day having a dedicated museum.
"As we started to mount exhibits in 1993 and the newspaper articles about them were printed, more and more donations arrived,” said Vinci. “Gov. Edwin Edwards and (former LSU Chancellor) William 'Bud' Davis donated suits. … In April 1995, May Baynard and Pat Alford hosted a gala at the French House to introduce the collection to the public.”
“May was a great friend, and Pat continues to be supportive,” said Beth Phillips, who served as president of the Friends group more than once.
Other veterans of the Friends group include Evva Wilson, Jeanne Triche, Dusty Manson and Susan Hidalgo-Smith.
The French House was at the top of the wish list to house the museum, but the university located the LSU Honors College there.
Undeterred, Vinci continued to lobby for a home for the museum. When the preschool operated by the university was moved out of the School of Human Ecology, she put on a full-court press to secure the wing for the museum. Finally, her efforts paid off.
The renovation of the space began in 2018, shortly after the last “Your Friends’ Closet” sale was staged by the Friends group. Through the massive sales of gently used clothing and accessories, which began in 2005, the group raised most of the $90,000 to help fund the renovation. Coupled with grants from the Board of Regents, the space got a new floor, new ceiling, lighting and seven exhibit cases.
“We couldn’t do everything we wanted to do,” said Vinci, who enlisted LSU’s horticulture department’s help in redesigning the preschool’s playground into a usable outdoor space.
While the museum continues to accept fashion-related donations, money would be the biggest help, said Vinci.
"We've got to develop what we've begun," added Joy Smith, another veteran member of the Friends group. “People still want clothes that were special to them to be loved again.”
Phillips said that when people give clothes to the museum, they also want to donate a memory.
“Every time they bring us something, they want to tell us the story that goes with it — where they bought it, where they wore it,” she said.
When Baynard donated her Chanel suit to the museum, she shared its story with The Advocate.
"I bought my Chanel suits when I went to a showing in Paris, and I wore them until they nearly fell apart," she said at the time. "These were practically handmade and they were pure silk. … I look at them as works of art."
Baynard also donated a 1960s couture black cocktail dress by California fashion designer James Galanos, a favorite of former first lady Nancy Reagan.
Baynard's dress was the inspiration for the museum and Friends' logo, which was created as a favor to Vinci by Steven Stipelman, an illustrator for Women’s Wear Daily and an instructor at the Fashion Institute of Technology.
“It’s on everything, every invitation, every sign,” said Vinci.
“We call her ‘Our Lady,’ and people recognize her,” added Phillips.
In the fall, the museum will exhibit its Travis Doering Collection, a range of pieces that embody ancient and modern Mayan culture, Vinci said.