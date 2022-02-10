Tea, anyone?
Enjoy green tea and learn about the Senegalese Ataya tea ceremony at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Delmont Gardens Branch Library, 3351 Lorraine St., Registration is required. by calling (225) 354-7050 or sign up online at ebrpl.co/calendar.
'Relive' the war
The Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965 near St. Francisville, will host a War of 1812 Living History Encampment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Visitors will see the Age of Napoleon come to life through volunteers in reproduction uniforms and clothing of the War of 1812. (225) 635-3739.
Live on stage
It's the Saturday morning kids' series in traveling show form. "Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – Live!" at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., will tell entertaining and educational stories about visionaries and innovators. For fourth to seventh graders. manshiptheatre.org.