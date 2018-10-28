A veteran artist for the 13th Gate Haunted House in downtown Baton Rouge, Joe Martin lives the horror business.
“We don’t sleep in October,” he said.
Though Martin works there year-round, once the gate opens to the public in the last week of September for a month of Halloween festivities, he starts to put in overtime.
Since 2002, Midnight Productions has run “Louisiana’s Ultimate Haunted House,” and without crew members like Martin, the vast and intricate annual show of horror would fall apart.
Many customers are familiar with the extravaganza, from the actors to detailed sets complete with smells and sound effects.
But within the maze-like depths of the 13th Gate warehouse on St. Philip Street, everything changes.
Within a cavernous black-painted room strung with fluorescent lights, actors file into a waiting area where they pass the time before they are called into makeup. Loud, upbeat music plays constantly, sometimes cut short and switched mid-song. Everyone jumps around, getting energized for a night of haunting.
“It’s semi-organized chaos,” Martin said.
An engineer, Martin helps create the set pieces, from 1880s London to an homage to various horror films.
Behind the scenes and equipped with his earpiece, he paces through the warehouse, ushering actors into the makeup room where they are transformed into their characters. At individual stations, makeup artists work with lightning speed.
Blain Quam, who heads both the makeup and scenic art department, says there is a method to the madness.
“Everybody gets the same makeup pretty much every night so that they know exactly what they want to do on that character when they sit in their chair,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who the actor is. It’s who the character is.”
In the 19 years Quam has done makeup for the cast, he has seen the process evolve from basic face paints to movie-quality grade prosthetics, glues, removers and airbrushing techniques. Artists work on as many as 15 to 20 actors a night.
Some makeup routines, like the one for Carly Alleman, who plays a pirate prisoner, simply involve her looking “as dirty as possible.”
For others like Cody Davidson, who plays a zombie, the process takes more time: His left cheek and ear must be covered in prosthetics and gelatin to get the right consistency for the blood effect.
And training goes beyond hair and makeup. For Christi Lasseigne, who plays a demon in a room filled with cats, most of her role involves screaming at customers.
“You learn how to do certain techniques that make you not lose your voice,” she said. “But my first year, I had to drink so much lemon juice.”
Zombie actor Tyson Dodds must get physical in his role.
“I’m lying down on my stomach, so it’s five hours of just doing pushups,” he said. “Locking my neck up from craning around. Lots of snarling. It’s like 70 percent ‘World War Z,’ 30 percent velociraptor.”
Amaynda Meza, who plays a cavewoman, has a theory behind her role as a “distraction scare.” Her character works to keep people engaged while the “jump scare” catches them off guard and makes them panic.
“The point is to scare forward,” she said. “As a haunt actor, that’s what you have to keep in mind. It’s fun to interact with the crowd, but really, I’m on a mission right now.”
Then there are favorite memories of good scares.
Veteran clown Caitlyn Wade recalls working the ‘Hell-o-vators,’ where they scared one woman so badly her dentures fell out and dropped into a grate.
“All I heard was, ‘Hold up, y’all. I lost my teeth.”
Christi Ferrell, head stage manager, says they employ nearly 200 people. Sometimes cast roles vary, but for seasoned scare veterans, the characters stay the same. And though the official hours are from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., often cast and crew are around for hours before and after the designated times.
Outside, the line of customers waiting to be scared wraps around the building, the old Steinberg's Sporting Goods building at 832 St. Philip St.
LSU junior Brandon Elsensohn came to the house with his friends for the first time.
“Hopefully I get my pants scared off,” he said.
Ashley Vavasseure, with husband and children in tow, has come to the 13th Gate for years.
“They put so much effort into it,” she said. “Just walking around with lights on, even. It’s amazing.”
So, why do scores of people line up each year to be scared?
Thompson Davis, a professor of psychology at LSU with an expertise in phobias, says there are a few reasons why people set out to be scared on purpose. Some people are natural sensation-seekers. Others enjoy the feeling of relief after experiencing something terrifying. For others, it is a secure place to be afraid.
“It is culturally a shared, safe environment in which to experience fear,” Davis said.
Even some cast and crew like Kylie Ferrell, daughter of the head stage manager who grew up wandering backstage, still will not go through the house with the lights off and the actors in character.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “I watch them get ready every single night, but I’m too scared to go, even though I know exactly who they are, and I know it’s all fake.”
The 13th Gate Haunted House runs daily through Saturday.