Nothing is more integral to the United States' 245th birthday celebration than the American flag. But how much do you know about it?
The "grand old flag" has changed a lot since the first one was adopted in 1777, both in design and how Americans recognize and honor it.
In between the July 4 picnics and fireworks displays, take our quiz to find out just how much you know about our flag.
1. How many different official versions of the flag have there been?
A. 19
B. 23
C. 27
D. 29
2. How old is the current flag design?
A. 57 years
B. 61 years
C. 62 years
D. 65 years
3. The American flag has always had 13 stripes.
True or false?
4. How many U.S. flags have been planted on the moon?
A. 1
B. 3
C. 5
D. 6
5. Which one of these is not a nickname for the American flag?
A. The Stars and Stripes
B. Old Glory
C. Bars and Stars
D. The Star-Spangled Banner
6. Who designed the current, 50-star flag?
A. Robert Heft
B. Ralph Lauren
C. Mamie Eisenhower
D. Norman Rockwell
7. Who wrote the Pledge of Allegiance?
A. Francis Scott Key
B. Betsy Ross
C. Francis Bellamy
D. Theodore Roosevelt
8. The words “under God” were not part of the original Pledge of Allegiance.
True or False?
9. Except in ceremonies to retire damaged or worn-out flags, it is illegal to burn the American flag.
True or false?
10. When does the United States observe Flag Day. Bonus points: Why was that date chosen?
A. May 31
B. June 14
C. July 4
D. Nov. 11