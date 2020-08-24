When the pandemic, like Nixon, becomes an old man’s bad memory I will remain in quarantine. Not because of fear of infection, but because people annoy me.
The last four months have shown me that isolation is a good thing. In addition to escaping the horrors of the disease (so far), it has limited my exposure to those annoyances not presented by my wife.
Unfortunately, for medical reasons, I recently had to leave my home. The surgery was a result of the shutdown. Out of boredom (and a needed break from watching what passes for cinema on Netflix), I dug a drainage ditch in my backyard. It was a job I had been talking about for 10 years and then avoiding. During the work I slipped into the ditch and twisted my knee.
Had I known what annoyances were waiting for me outside I would have chosen to just stop walking.
I entered the elevator of the surgery center on my way to helping the surgeon buy a new Tesla. Three other people also entered. I punched the button for the second floor. Immediately, the other three people all pressed the same button, one of them pressing it twice. Really … do they assume that their finger is more effective than mine? Do they assume that the elevator is faster if they press the button multiple times? Why do people turn into fools when they see a bank of buttons? I hope none of these people is ever in the same room with Trump and the “nuclear football.” Boom … there goes Albania!
Following surgery I traveled to the pharmacy. The teenager behind the counter was a “mumbler.” Mumblers are hard to understand in good times but when wearing a surgical mask it’s impossible. Maybe if his parents actually spoke to him instead of binge watching "Tiger King," he would know to make eye contact and speak clearly. Regardless, his lack of communication skills prolonged the transaction, and, at my age, every minute counts.
Things only got worse.
I foolishly decided to get a cup of coffee. The “infant” behind the counter asked me “what size.” I said “small.” She corrected me by telling me that I wanted a “grande.” If calling bitter, tepid coffee in a small cup a “grande” allows you to charge me three bucks, so be it.
But let’s look at the reality, there are three sizes: the largest one should be called a “large” and the smallest one is a “small.” You can call the one in the middle “Bruce” for all I care, it is superfluous. By this point I had come to the realization that I was better off isolated, but then it got worse.
I received my coffee from another vocally challenged mumbler who got my name wrong, and when I said “thank you” he replied “no problem.” I know it is "no problem," even if I am tipping you as if it were a problem. People who were not raised by brain-addled wolves know that the correct response to “thank you” is: “You are welcome.” We are seeing a revolution that will kill our language, and it is starting at Starbucks!
I have decided that I will stay in quarantine for the rest of my life. If my daughter ever gets married I will send my regrets and a check. If my wife wants to go on vacation, I will buy her a first-class ticket with the money we save by me staying home. I will occasionally meet up with my friend Jerry Ceppos. Jerry is an editor by trade so he doesn't waste words and speaks clearly, but I will restrict those visits to times when he has good bourbon.
Ms. Garbo had it right … "I want to be alone.”
— Monaco lives in Baton Rouge