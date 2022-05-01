Fans lit social media ablaze after Garth Brook's concert in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, sharing countless pictures and videos from the event.
Brooks returned to Baton Rouge for the first time in 24 years this week, finally entering into Tiger Stadium to sing the unofficial LSU football anthem 'Callin' Baton Rouge' for a packed stadium of more than 102,000 people.
If you weren't able to attend the concert, here are a few videos from the event:
Garth Brooks played “Callin’ Baton Rouge” in Baton Rouge and peoples’ faces melted off. pic.twitter.com/O95YajSSig— Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) May 1, 2022
Callin’ Baton Rouge!!! love, g pic.twitter.com/Q9cA0O6WoB— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 30, 2022
It was everything I imagined and more! Singing along to ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge by @garthbrooks on a Louisiana Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Dream come true and bucket list made. 🤠💜💛🐯🏟#EPIC #GARTHinBatonRouge pic.twitter.com/9mJZdKWGDQ— Shireen S. (@shireen14) May 1, 2022
2nd largest single artist concert in north american history… garth brooks in death valley baby pic.twitter.com/XjjRtqMpqD— Shaq Dej (@shaqdej) May 1, 2022
GARTH BROOKS JUST SANG SHALLOW INFRONT OF 110,000 FANS @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/Qs3wJEYL4k— 𝕽𝖆𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖑 (@PutYourPawzUp) May 1, 2022
How did Louisiana celebrate its 210th Birthday? Garth Brooks called on Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/Rzfq1X7Tva— Ben Smith (@presidentbeb) May 1, 2022
UN - FREEEEEAAAAKING REAL!!!! LSU … tonight was better than my wildest dreams !!!! love, g #GARTHinBATONROUGE pic.twitter.com/OSWcH1WEaz— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 1, 2022