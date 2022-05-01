043022 GarthBrooks005.JPG

Garth Brooks performs during his Stadium Tour concert on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Tiger Stadium.

 Staff Photo by Michael Johnson

Fans lit social media ablaze after Garth Brook's concert in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, sharing countless pictures and videos from the event.

Brooks returned to Baton Rouge for the first time in 24 years this week, finally entering into Tiger Stadium to sing the unofficial LSU football anthem 'Callin' Baton Rouge' for a packed stadium of more than 102,000 people.

If you weren't able to attend the concert, here are a few videos from the event:

