Corinne Martin recommends taking a second look at the weeds invading your yards and gardens.
Why?
Because they're more than weeds.
Those sticky, rootless plants that cling to your clothes at the beginning of spring? Those are called cleavers, and they're great for treating lymphatic conditions.
Those little daisylike flowers with the bottle brush petals that start popping up in late February? They're good for treating diarrhea, indigestion and kidney stones.
And that's just a sampling of the plants Martin discusses in her book, "Louisiana Herb Journal: Healing on Home Ground."
The book was released in April by LSU Press and is a collection of medicinal herbs paired with stories of Louisiana, many of them her recollections of growing up in Houma.
That's where her family still lives, though Martin now lives in Maine, where she's recently retired from teaching holistic and integrative health at the University of Southern Maine Nursing School in Portland.
These days, Martin spends the winter and spring months in her native Louisiana, dedicating much of her time harvesting herbs and seeking out new ones.
And being a certified clinical herbalist, Louisiana's bounty of such plants is a nonstop adventure for Martin, who continues to discover new herbs on each visit.
Those discoveries culminated in a listing of 50 herbs in Martin's new book. And though she's already thinking of writing a second, Martin's main focus is getting the word out about revelations in the first.
"I recognize new plants, then I think about how I can change how I garden and how I see the land around me," Martin said. "And if the book can do any of those things for others, if it can just help people to see the land around them differently and make slightly different choices, whether it's for their health or just for their garden, then I've done what I wanted to do."
True, Martin is a Louisiana native, but she was only 19 years old when she left Louisiana. She'd just married, then moved to Indiana before settling in Maine, where she's lived 38 years.
She was — and still is — close to her family, but like most people, didn't really notice the immediate landscape of her youth. Louisiana was just home.
A trip home changed that. Martin's favorite aunt had recently died. The aunt had been cremated, and Martin brought the ashes to Houma.
It was then when Martin began looking at her native home as a land filled with a wealth of herbal remedies.
"I just fell in love with it all over again," she said. "Because of the fact that through those 38 years, I've become a clinical herbalist, taught at the university and am always around nature, that's always the way I orient myself. Once I went back to Louisiana there were all of these plants that I recognized from childhood."
So, she began keeping a journal of what she was seeing, finding and harvesting, which led to extensive research.
Which then led to the book.
But again, "Louisiana Herb Journal" is more than a documentation of medicinal herbs. It's also a memoir with each herb connected to a family memory.
"It's not like I had this grand plan in mind, it's just that I stumbled upon one thing after another then rediscovered my family, as well," Martin said. "It was definitely home ground."
Growing wild on that home ground were such plants as goldenrod. Brewed into a tea, it can be a natural diuretic, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.
Don't forget the honeysuckle. In the form of a tea, honeysuckle is a natural treatment for colds, bronchitis, sinus infections and strep throat.
Martin's honeysuckle entry segues into a discussion with her cousin, a self-proclaimed witch, who tells her that honeysuckle can attract friends, bring luck and sustain love in the home.
"And fairies love the plant, it's said," Martin writes of her cousin's advice. "So, if you want fairies around your house, you should plant this herb."
Even if you don't believe in fairies, honeysuckle is worth a second look for its natural healing possibilities.
Just as Louisiana was worth a second look for Martin.
"I really feel blessed to have rediscovered the state and fallen in love with it, despite all of its quirks," she said. "But who amongst us doesn't have quirks and challenges. I think that's the thing that really has struck me the most is again realizing how amazing the state is."
Corrine Martin will be in the lineup of when the Louisiana Book Festival goes live for the first time in two years Oct. 29. She will be speaking on a panel and signing books. For more information, visit louisianabookfestival.org.