The Robertson brothers won't be hunting for ducks in their new FOX Nation series.
This time around, Jase and Jep Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" fame are replacing duck calls with metal detectors in search of buried treasure in "Duck Family Treasure," debuting in June on the FOX News streaming platform.
Viewers first met the Robertson family of West Monroe in March 2012 when A&E premiered the reality show which followed the quirky, close-knit conservative clan and their booming duck call manufacturing business. The show was a ratings hit for the network. After 11 seasons, the final "Duck Dynasty" episode aired in March 2017. Since then, the family has branched out with podcasts, Facebook watch series and films.
"'Duck Family Treasure' will spotlight the brother duo of Jase and Jep Robertson as they pursue a hunt for buried treasure alongside their Uncle Si and history expert, Murry Crowe," the show synopsis says. "Each episode will feature the Robertson family as they search for precious treasures, rare artifacts, and hidden gems."
In addition, the show will showcase the people, places and lessons the brothers encounter on their latest adventure; Jase and Jep Robertson's wives, Missy and Jessica Robertson; and other members of the Robertson family.
A new episode of the 10-part series will be released weekly. The original "Duck Dynasty" has been featured on FOX Nation since 2020.
Warm Springs Productions is producing alongside Executive Producer Jase Robertson, the Robertsons' Tread Lively Entertainment with Korie Robertson (brother Willie Robertson's wife) and Zach Dasher serving as executive producers. Chris Richardson and Marc Pierce will serve as executive producers for Warm Springs.
Meanwhile, The Associated Press reported last week that Jase Robertson had been searching for Civil War artifacts in Vicksburg, Mississippi, gathering footage for an upcoming History series.