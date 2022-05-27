Religion Art
PROVIDED PHOTO

Big band orchestra The Platinum Sound will perform in the First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge's Conference Center, 930 North Blvd., at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.

Guests should use the America Street entrance.

Lunch will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the church gymnasium. Cost is $7 per person.

The boutique will be open. Reservations appreciated by calling (225) 383-4777, ext. 229.

'Light the Fire in Your Worship' workshop

St George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive, will host a workshop at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 4.

The public is invited to join in the spirit-filled day as attendees learn to invigorate their prayer life both in community and private prayer.

Guest speaker is Susan Potvin. Tickets are $30. Visit st-george.org for more information.

Gospel concert in Tickfaw

Mike Vaughn Ministries will present a night of Southern gospel music Friday, June 3, at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 West, Tickfaw.

The concert is free although a love offering will be received.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and music will start at 6:30 p.m. The concession stand will sell plate dinners and desserts.

For further information, contact Barbara Vaughn at (985) 974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.