Billed as a timeslot for soul and rhythm and blues, Noel Jackson’s “Music Satisfaction” show is as likely to play '60s pop stars Herman’s Hermits and Lesley Gore.
There’s nothing typical about this Saturday morning WHYR radio show, which is appropriate, because there’s nothing quite like WHYR in Baton Rouge, either.
Celebrating 10 years on the air this month, Baton Rouge Community Radio WHYR (96.9 FM) is an eclectic music source instead of a single-genre station, a left-of-center political island in a sea of conservative radio talk and a low-budget, volunteer-run operation surrounded by corporate broadcasters.
“Our concept has always been by the people, for the people,” said Racheal Hebert, the station’s board chair. “It’s a hodgepodge mix of us who are really dedicated and inspired by the work.”
That dedication goes back further than a decade. For a time, the Baton Rouge Progressive Network, which runs the station, had to wonder if it would ever happen.
BRPN received a low-power FM license from the Federal Communications Commission in 2004, but another group managed to get control of the electronic FCC account. That prompted a legal fight that ended in 2010, when the FCC restored BRPN’s control and gave the group 18 months to start a station.
“It was kind of a wild journey to get it on the air,” Hebert said. “There were several moments where we didn’t know that we were going to get it done, but we did. … All the volunteers involved dumped our iTunes library on a jump drive and we plugged it into the tower and just played music for, like, three months straight. Now, it’s kind of wild to think it’s 10 years.”
Although WHYR has aired syndicated shows, its focus is local programming. A lot of that has been filled by shows featuring regional and local music and musicians. Weeknights and weekends feature 30 such shows covering jazz, Cajun, pop, electronic, alt-country — you name it.
Jackson said that’s what makes the station special. He’s a fan of “Locals Only,” a half-hour show at 7 p.m. Thursdays with host Cindy Wonderful featuring only local musicians.
“I was surprised to know that they had that many local guys doing pop,” Jackson said. ”That music needs to be exposed. A lot of times, people on a radio station don’t really know what the public is doing out there and what the young people are doing and what they really like. A lot of times, it takes that radio personality who’s into that to bring it to the forefront.”
Jackson owned the Music Treasure Chest record store from 1989 to 2014, having fallen in love with music in the 1950s and ’60s. When the broadcast day ended at sundown for the R&B station he listened to, he switched over to WLCS, which played Top 40 tunes. It has shaped his current play list, much to the confusion of some listeners.
“They tell me, ‘Why do you play all this old pop music?’” Jackson said. “I got it from what I grew up on. When the Black station went off the air in the evening time, I didn’t just sit like a little punk in the corner and put my lip out. I turned to the pop station.”
The station’s openness to fresh thinking and different voices is a trademark, said Brian Marks, a board member and programming committee chair. The committee receives about a half-dozen show proposals a year and accepts about half of them.
“You don’t have to be a radio person,” Marks said. “You have to have a good idea that makes sense for our mission and our values. You have to show some competence in what you’re doing. But we don’t mind people that maybe haven’t done radio before, show them how to use the live studio, show them how to do prerecording, things like that.”
That mission is a progressive one. In addition to syndicated news and commentary shows like “Democracy Now,” “The Ralph Nader Radio Hour” and “Keeping Democracy Alive,” it features locally produced “Environmental Update” by the Baton Rouge Sierra Club, the “Louisiana All-American Sports” show that highlights predominantly Black high schools and colleges and takes on social issues, and “State of Belief,” a Sunday show that counters messages of the religious right.
“You can hear three, four, five different FM stations easily in Baton Rouge that are expressing right-wing political opinion and also a certain version of particularly Christian religious broadcasting,” Marks said. “We like to think we’re a counter to that. We’re bringing on voices that are not on other broadcasters.”
WHYR is conducting a pledge drive June 24-30. People can give online at whyr.org/support.