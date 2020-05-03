Members of the Cortana Kiwanis club recently discussed the many challenges of serving in its usual hands-on approach during the government stay-at-home order. As an alternative to manpower, the club donated $5,000 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
The Food Bank can provide three meals for each dollar donated. The Kiwanis donation means 15,000 meals can be provided to the community.
School closure and temporary unemployment, resulting in a loss of income, has increased the number of hungry in our area, members learned. The mission of Kiwanis is to improve the world one child and one community at a time.
Cortana Kiwanis meets at 8 a.m. Thursdays on Zoom.
The “Community” column runs every Monday and Tuesday in The Advocate. Items should be submitted to “Community,” Advocate Living section, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821, or emailed to people@theadvocate.com. Events should be submitted in a timely fashion. By submitting photos to The Advocate, you agree that they can be published in any of The Advocate’s print or digital publications.