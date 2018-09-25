Until last month, Pete Heine never bought into the idea of guardian angels. Now, he's met two of them.
When Heine’s house in Baker caught on fire last month, a neighbor and a recycling truck driver collaborated to rescue the former mayor and current city councilman. Not just once, but twice.
“God has always been so good to me,” said Heine, 89.
Terrica Williams doesn’t argue with that assessment. On Aug. 16, in the early afternoon, she was in her laundry room across the street when she heard a voice.
“I knew it was nobody but God that spoke to me, and he was saying, ‘Go outside,’ ” Williams said. “I kept saying, ‘Go outside? Why would I be going outside? Go for what? Maybe somebody’s out there.’ I went to the window, and the Lord said, ‘Go outside.’ ”
When she did, Williams saw smoke coming out of Heine’s carport, and since his car was there, she knew he was home. She ran to Heine’s front door and banged on it but got no response. She started seeing flames, so she ran back across the street and called 911 before returning.
By this time, Terrance Johnson was driving his Republic Services truck onto the street. He had seen smoke and wondered if someone was illegally burning trash, then saw Heine’s house. When Williams confirmed that Heine was inside, he kicked in the door and entered.
Heine had been at the other end of the house getting ready to attend a meeting when the fire started in the utility room, apparently from an electrical malfunction. He saw fire on the ceiling as he walked down a hallway.
“I had a couple of little fire extinguishers in there, but I looked at those things and I looked at that fire and said, ‘Man, that’s not going to do any good,’ ” Heine recalled.
“I started doing crazy things, which you do. You panic. I was trying to save memorabilia. I had stuff for a little dog I was trying to get outside. I was trying to save pictures and stuff, and the fire was over my head then on the ceiling, but the smoke was starting to build up everywhere.”
That’s when Johnson found him in the kitchen.
“You could actually see the rolling fire,” Johnson said. “He’s trying to put his shirt on, and I’m telling him, ‘Come on, we can do that outside. Let’s just get out of the house.’ He was going to phone the fire department. He was just confused. He didn’t know what to do. I was, like, ‘Pete, let’s just go. Let’s get out of here.’ Finally, I got him to go.”
But not for long. Heine went back in to get his dogs, which actually were in the backyard. Johnson went in and got him back out.
The house, which was built in 1952 and has been his home since 1964, is a total loss due to fire and smoke damage, Heine said. He plans to rebuild on the property and now is living in a travel trailer one of his children provided.
Heine remains amazed by the help he received.
“How many people do you think would run into a burning house to save someone?” Heine said. “The guy knew me, but we weren’t close friends. But he came in to save my life. Not a whole lot of people would do that. Now, if it’s your wife or your children, you probably would. For a stranger, I’m not sure.”
It was a memorable day for everyone involved.
“That was a scare,” Williams said. “I was, like, nobody’s dying on my watch, not today.”