St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd., will host "Adoremus! The Eucharist: Source and Summit of our Christian Life Lenten Reflection" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Rev. Ryan P. Hallford, pastor of Holy Family Church, Port Allen, will present a reflection on "The Eucharist Revealed in the New Testament — 'May Jesus grant us the grace to grow in Eucharistic faith and to carry out His commands.'"
Confessions will begin at 5 p.m., Mass at 5:30 p.m. and Divine Mercy Chaplet at 6 p.m., with the Lenten reflection immediately following.
The public is invited.
The Rev. Lawrence Lovasik’s book, “The Basic Book of the Eucharist,” will be available for purchase immediately after the reflection.
Visit www.stagnesbr.org for more information.