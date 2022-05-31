Scott Henderson remembers the revelry, how people pushed their way inside while others waited in a line that stretched down the street.
The occasion? Lunch.
Yes, just lunch. Or was it?
Henderson didn't realize the vein of culinary gold he'd tapped when he opened an all-salad restaurant in 2012. He just thought of it as his own farm-to-table concept.
He and his mom-turned-business partner, Cindy Henderson, called it The Salad Station. All of the produce was supplied by their family farm, which also provided the goods when the Hendersons opened their second Salad Station — about a mile from the first.
Scott Henderson admits that opening two locations of the same eatery within a mile isn't standard operation for any restaurateur. But demand was high, and it wasn't long before the lunch line in the second store was stretching out the door.
People wanted salad. More than that, they wanted to build their own with fresh ingredients.
They still do. The Salad Station wouldn't be celebrating its 10th anniversary with 26 locations in six states, otherwise. Five of those restaurants are in the Baton Rouge area and one set to open in Gonzales in the next few weeks.
"You can find us in almost every major city in Louisiana," Scott Henderson said, mentioning New Orleans and Lafayette as two of the cities with Salad Stations.
Still, this isn't a story that begins with Henderson or his mom but his maternal grandfather, Joe Liuzza, who founded Liuzza Farms in Independence. It's since relocated to Amite and is the largest produce farm in the state.
"It's run by my uncle and my cousin," Henderson said. "My mom is a farmer's daughter raised on the farm as a kid. I was raised on the farm, as were my dad, my cousins, my brothers and sister."
Then, in the early 1990s, Scott Henderson's mom and uncle decided to open a retail produce business.
"They started selling produce to Winn Dixie and Walmart," Scott Henderson said. "And they said, 'Well, let's open our own produce stands and produce markets.' And so, they opened what's now Berry Town Produce."
These days, there are two Berry Towns. The original is located in Ponchatoula, and a second in Hammond.
In 2007, Scott Henderson decided to venture into the restaurant business. He was only 20 at the time, and his first effort was a steakhouse in Hammond.
"Our family went from the farm to retail, and then I was in the restaurant business, so you could see what kind of path we were on," Scott Henderson said. "The next path was, 'Hey, let's combine my restaurant experience with my mom's experience in produce and our family legacy in produce and farming into a new restaurant concept that would be fresh products, fresh vegetables and fruits.'"
And that's what they did.
"When my mom and I came together, it was ironic, because neither of us ever really ever talked about this, but we both had a vision," Scott Henderson said. "And it was very ironic when I said, 'Hey, Mom, I was thinking about maybe doing this.' And my mom said, 'You know, I've always wanted to do, this too. So, let's do this together.'"
That's when The Salad Station was born.
"We built The Salad Station on what our dream job would be," Scott Henderson said. "Things like being closed on Sundays and closing at 7:30 seven nights a week so you're home at reasonable hours. We've really built the business toward a good family life."
The concept, itself, was inspired by Cindy Henderson's passion for nothing going to waste.
"That's why we wanted the restaurant to be self-serve," Scott Henderson said. "But still, my mom is very passionate about not wasting, so we came up with the concept of 'by the pound.'"
People walk into The Salad Station and build their own salads from choices of fresh produce, some 100 toppings, in-house salad dressings and sides of fresh, homemade soups, then bring it to the register to be weighed.
"So, if you wanted to get a salad and a little taste of broccoli soup, you could do that without having to buy a big $5 or $6 serving of soup," Scott Henderson said. "You could buy a serving for 50 cents or $1."
For the Hendersons, the concept of giving control to the customers is important.
"For a lot of restaurants today, the big thing is full customization, full control of your meal," Scott Henderson said. "Back in 2012, what we built with The Salad Station is truly is a full customization, full control of your own meal."
In the early days, Henderson and his family took on the responsibility of delivering produce to their restaurants.
"Louisiana produce is very seasonal, and back in the early days, we were sourcing it straight from the farm straight to our stores, delivering it ourselves," Scott Henderson said. "Now that we've gone grown to 26 locations in six states, we can't physically just deliver ourselves. So we have distributors, but when it's in season, we try our best to not only get it from our farm."
Meanwhile, for restaurants located outside Louisiana, fresh, local produce from their states is incorporated into the menu.
Looking back, running a chain of Louisiana-based, build-your-own salad restaurants wasn't in the original plan for Scott and Cindy Henderson.
"We were just adding another business," Scott Henderson said. "We really didn't know what type of legs it would have or how successful it would be — it was me and my mom wanting to do something as a hobby together."
The hobby became the original Salad Station in Hammond, where the Hendersons realized there was a demand for what they had to offer.
A big demand. So much that the shop couldn't handle the daily lunch lines.
"It was in an old coffee shop, and after about two weeks, we had to add more air conditioning, because the doors would never close because of the lines," Scott Henderson said.
No changes in the salad offerings are planned for The Salad Station's 10th anniversary. Keep what works, right? Still, the Hendersons are thinking about introducing healthy wraps.
"Now that the brand is growing, a lot of people forget that we're from Louisiana — we're from Hammond," Scott Henderson said. "We're just 30 minutes from Baton Rouge, and I think part of our 10th-year anniversary celebration is just to really be proud that we're local, and our corporate offices are in Hammond. We're proud that we started here in south Louisiana."