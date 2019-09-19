FRIDAY
HOUSE PLANT SALE: 9 a.m., Horticulture Club at LSU, Hill Farm Teaching Facility. Featured items on sale: varieties of ivy, succulents, rubber trees and fiddle leaf figs.
WHISKEY TASTING: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Greenwood Plantation B&B, 6838 Highland Road, St. Francisville. Showcasing five unique whiskeys paired with small plates/tapas style cuisine. Dress is business/summer evening casual. 21 and up. $55 at eventbrite.com or (225) 784-0535.
34TH ANNUAL GALA — CHROME: COLOR YOUR SENSES: 7:30 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Featuring food, drinks, music, silent auction, fine art and a grand raffle featuring Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry. All proceeds help expand the museum's school programs. $100-$150 at lasm.org/gala.
SALSA PARTY — BR LATIN NIGHTS: 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Enjoy the sounds of salsa, bachata, merengue and reggaeton. $10 at varsitytheatre.com.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"THE CRUCIBLE": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Arthur Miller's drama based on the Salem witch trials. $20-$26 at theatrebr.org/crucible.html.
SATURDAY
RIVER CITY MAKER'S MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1885 Wooddale Blvd., Suite 1110. Featuring handcrafted sausage, gourmet popcorn, sno-balls, handmade jewelry, Keto food, traditional sweets, quilts and much more. $2 entry fee.
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Arc Baton Rouge, 12616 Jefferson Highway. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Arc Baton Rouge are partnering to introduce a new arts market, featuring artwork, food and music from a variety of local artists, including ArcArts entrepreneurs. artsbr.org.
FROM FUNCTION TO ART — THE HISTORY OF QUILTING THROUGH FOUR GENERATIONS: 10 a.m., Bluebonnet Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Alicia McKeough will lecture on basic quilting terminology and techniques as well as provide a demonstration of how the styles, designs and functionality of quilts have changed throughout history. Free. Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society. For more information, call Mary McKeough, (225) 925-8921.
SMITHSONIAN MUSEUM DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor. An annual celebration hosted by Smithsonian Magazine with free entry into participating museums. Must present downloaded ticket at the front desk for entrance. Visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019 for a free ticket and a list of participating museums.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH FAIR: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., across from Chenal Cemetery, 14273 Chenal Road, Jarreau. With food, music, a dance competition, rides and raffles. pctourism.org.
ELIZABETH KEENAN BOOK SIGNING: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Pop Shop Records, 2963 Government St. Elizabeth Keenan, a musicologist with a Ph.D. in punk rock and a Baton Rouge native, will sign her debut novel "Rebel Girls." Free. facebook.com/cavalierhousebooks.
STUDIO SATURDAYS — COLOR THEORY: 2 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore color theory through two art-making projects in conjunction with the art exhibitions on view. Register at lasm.org/events/upcoming-events/studio-saturdays-september. On-site registration available, if space permits. Sponsored by Ann Connelly Fine Art.
BREC EXTREME SPORTS PARK 9TH ANNUAL RIDE N' ROLL: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., BREC's Extreme Sports Park, 7122 Perkins Road. The annual skatepark competition features a skateboard competition and BMX Dirt Jump competition. The rider with the best overall score will be crowned King of the Park for the year. Registration for the contest will occur at the event prior to the competition's start. For more information, email xsports@brec.org or visit brec.org/index.cfm/park/perkinsroadcommunitypark.
SCOTLAND SOULFUL SATURDAY: 4 p.m., Scotlandville Plaza, Scotlandville. Open market, poetry, art and more, presented by Scotland Saturdays and Bring Justice to My Rhyme. Hosted by Toi the Poetic Beauty with performances by Mirko Hendrix, Jonathan Emerson, MyNameDwayne and more. Free.
CONTRA DANCE: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Alban's Chapel (corner of Dalrymple and Highland Road). Charlene Heaton, Caller. Live music by Point Counterpoint. Beginners instruction at 4:15 p.m. No partner required. Adults $6, students $5, under 18 free. (225) 803-9194.
MID CITY MAKERS MARKET: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., 541 S. Eugene St. Monthly market featuring area artisans, creators and artists. facebook.com/midcitymakersmarket.
SUNDAY
TEEN CHALLENGE: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor. In connection with the exhibit "Adore|Adorn," teens can explore the artist's use of craft and jewelry, looking especially at alternative materials and narrative storytelling. After a demo on different jewelry techniques, participants receive a box of unknown materials to create their own recycled jewelry pieces. Ages 12-18. $15 registration fee. Register at lsumoa.org/calendar-1/teenchallengesept22.
"MUSIC DREAMS ... AN AMERICAN STORY" FEATURING HENRY TURNER JR. AND FLAVOR: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 854 N. Jefferson Ave. A film screening of the half-hour documentary about Baton Rouge musician and entrepreneur Henry Turner Jr. Followed by a discussion with the film's cast, crew and producer and a performance by Turner and his band, Flavor. Free. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
SUNDAYS@4: FRAME OF MIND WITH RAEGAN LABAT: 4 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Photographer Raegan Labat will talk about her monthly photo column, "Frame of Mind," for The Advocate's Red weekly, with some help from three artists whose spaces have been documented for series. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
MONDAY
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY CLASSES: 6 p.m., Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Classes start Monday and continue every Monday through October 28. Classes will include a Basic Beginner lesson for those who have never played a Dulcimer and an advanced beginner for those who have some experience. There are loaner Dulcimers available. Contact Helen Bankston (225) 753-7917 or (225) 953-1382. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
ABORTION AF: THE TOUR: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. A comedy show about abortion access and reproductive health care, hosted by "The Daily Show" co-creator Lizz Winstead, featuring comics Mehran Khaghani and Joyelle Nicole Johnson. $15. facebook.com/abortionfront.
"CINEMA FOR THE EARS": 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Louisiana Digital Media Center, LSU School of Music. A concert of new electronic music and sonic art created by LSU students, faculty and other world-renowned composers. Works will be performed on the 92-channel loudspeaker array. Free. lsu.edu/cmda/events.
TUESDAY
"THE GLASS CASTLE": 6 p.m. Gonzales Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Part of Banned Books Week, screening "The Glass Castle," based on the frequently challenged memoir by Jeannette Walls. Rated PG-13. Free. (225) 647-3955; ala.org.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY
"THE MOORS": 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night, LSU School of Music. A dark comedy about two sisters and a dog living out their lives on the English moors, dreaming of love and power. $9 at lsu.edu/cmda/theatre.
WEDNESDAY
"SHOCK AND AWE" A SCREENING: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., LSU Journalism Building, 144 Field House Drive. The Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication will host a screening and discussion about the value of journalism to democracy with journalist John Walcott. Walcott's work was featured in this 2017 movie for his investigative reporting on the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY
"TROUBLE IN MIND": 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU Shaver Theatre. A semi-satirical study of racism in the theater world with a frank look at mid-1950s social attitudes and a commentary on the racial tensions that remain today. $14-$22 at lsu.edu/cmda/theatre.
"IWANNADIE: A ROBOT'S HILARIOUS STRUGGLE TO FIND A REASON TO LIVE": 7:30 p.m. both nights, HopKins Black Box Theatre, 137 Coates Hall. A dystopian comedy written and directed by Jonathan Verret and Courtney Waters.
THURSDAY
BUST BREAST CANCER — BRA ART FUNDRAISER: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave. BUST Breast Cancer features a Bra Art Fashion Show, chef showcase and live auction. All proceeds from the event go toward funding Woman's Hospital Mobile Mammography Coaches in the area. $50-$125 at safeguard.womans.org.
THE LIBRARY SERIES — FREE GARDENING EDUCATION: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. This presentation looks at how to add color and texture to your fall garden with annuals and perennials that work in South Louisiana.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Architecturally Inspired: Fashion Celebrating the Old State Capitol," on display through Saturday; and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Eklektikos," recent work from Studio 9170, on display through Sept. 27. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Oct. 6; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Oct. 6; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1, 2020; "Sounds is An Invisible Color," through March 1, 2020; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
HEALTHCARE GALLERY & WELLNESS SPA: 3488 Brentwood Dr. Suites 102-103. "Rapid Eye Movement: Courtney Miley Solo Exhibition," through Oct. 1. spabatonrouge.com.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "A Cast of Blues," on display through Oct. 20; "Juke Joint Men," on display through Dec. 29. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm