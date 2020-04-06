Got the homebound blues? The antidote might be right in your own backyard.
With plenty of flowers in bloom, butterflies are starting to flitter about. And, with about 10 to 20 species active right now, there are lots to see.
The Gulf fritillary is the most likely butterfly to be found. It is easily spotted by its bright orange wings and silver spots on its hind wings. Due to its proliferation, it's been suggested the Gulf fritillary should be the state butterfly.
This little looker likes sunny habitats and, in addition to your yard, can be found along roadsides, in fields, open woodlands, pastures and parks.
The primary host plant — where butterflies raise their larval young — is the maypop or passion vine. Female butterflies lay their eggs directly onto their favorite host plant because caterpillars cannot travel far to feed.
Ken Bosso, a butterfly hobbyist and member of the Louisiana Master Naturalist of Greater Baton Rouge, said of the species out and about right now, among the most notable are:
Monarch butterflies — These familiar orange-and-black butterflies migrate from Mexico to Canada, stopping in Louisiana to lay their eggs on their host plant, milkweed.
Black swallowtail and giant swallowtail butterflies — Both of these butterflies are large and colorful. They get their swallowtail name from the forked appearance in their hind wings. Host plants for the black swallowtail include kitchen garden favorites like carrots, parsley, dill and fennel, while the giant swallowtails like citrus trees.
Bosso created the “Louisiana Butterflies and Moths” Facebook page about three years ago, and members includes enthusiasts with a variety of experience from Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states.
Members share pictures of butterflies, caterpillars, eggs and plants; ask questions; and share their concerns.
More than 2,600 people belong to the Facebook group, and Bosso said he's recently noticed new members coming on board and posits it may be teachers or parents using the forum to teach homebound students.
“We welcome anyone to post pictures, and there are dozens of folks who’ll be happy to help identify what it is," Bosso said. "It doesn’t even have to be that good of a photo."
Bosso said he will be offering a lesson once a day explaining the life cycle of a butterfly, including the host plant, egg, larvae, caterpillar and chrysalis for each insect.
To start butterfly watching, grab your binoculars, a camera or your smartphone. If you want to try to identify them yourself, a field guide will help. Good options include:
- “Swift Guide to Butterflies of North America”
- “Kaufman Field Guide to Butterflies of North America”
- “Butterflies of Louisiana: A Guide to Identification and Location” by Craig Marks
This is an occasional series from the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge, which seeks to advance awareness, understanding and stewardship of the natural environment. For information, email info@lmngbr.org.