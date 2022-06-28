It's 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. In Los Angeles, Ralyn Johnson has just completed rehearsals and wardrobe fittings for the day. Back in Louisiana, Virginia Crouse is catching up with friends and family and settling back into her dance teaching schedule.
On Wednesday night, TV viewers watched both Louisiana contestants perform on FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance." It was the season's sixth episode. The judges advanced Johnson on to this week's show, while Crouse and her dance partner, James Thomas, were eliminated from the competition.
It was a doubly emotional hour for Crouse — not only was she exiting sooner than she would have liked, she had also just shared this with the world:
"At 15 years old, I was taken advantage of by a dance teacher," Crouse revealed during rehearsal clips for her and Thomas' performance of the song "Eight" from artists Sleeping at Last.
The song, about living through something traumatic and coming out stronger, resonated all too well for the now 21-year-old dancer.
"With this piece, the emotional aspect that I have to put into it is challenging to me," she said. "It really speaks to me because I've trusted so much before, and I've lost everything. … It's, like, very hard because I have to, like, kind of relive those experiences."
Thomas related his own challenges as a child, including being homeless.
"I think it's going to be a healing moment; just 'cause we've been through things, that doesn't define us as broken," Crouse said.
Talking by phone Friday, the young dancer said she chose this time to speak out and tell her story because sadly, it happens too much.
"Whether it's acting, singing or dance, there's always sketchy stuff that goes on behind the scenes that, unfortunately, is too normalized in this industry and a lot of young dancers have been slowly coming out about big names and being assaulted, but it's really hard because a lot of professionals hold power over young dancers," she said. "You know, they use their status to keep us quiet, and I just had enough of that. I want to be a role model and I want to be a voice for those that don't have the courage or haven't yet found their voice and how to speak out against what happens and I want to be that voice. I want to make the dance world so much safer for all dancers involved."
Feedback on her revelation has been quite positive, she said.
"I've had multiple people reach out to me and tell me their stories and how restating my story makes them feel safer because they don't feel alone anymore, which really is a big part of why I shared my story because you're never alone, even though you might feel like it."
Recovering from the assault is ongoing, she added.
"I'm still working through it every single day. I have good days and I have bad days. Some days, I look in the mirror and see the 15-year-old me, and I'm just disgusted in my own skin; and then other days, I wake up and I'm super confident and proud of the person I am today. It's an everyday fight, but I'm happy that I'm still where I am today, because I'm much stronger … every day gets better," she said.
And dance helps, in particular, her time on "So You Think You Can Dance," a show she's watched since she was 5.
"The entire show experience really has just been amazing," she said. "Everyone I've worked with, from the staff and all the PAs (production assistants) are all so very kind and they truly care about us dancers and how we're doing; it was very refreshing."
Now it's back to focusing on dance teaching.
Crouse is a new instructor at the Conservatory of Arts in Slidell and has also taught for almost two years at Body Expressions Center for Performing Arts in Mandeville.
She primarily instructs technique and contemporary classes, jazz, tap, and teaches hip-hop basics to students ages 4 and 5, "baby hip-hop" she called it.
"Being a teacher has changed my perspective on dance as a whole — just being able to see students grow, and watching them dance their hearts out every week, it's something that I will never take for granted, because those kids that I teach they inspire me every single day to be better for myself."
'So You Think You Can Dance'
WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday
NETWORK: FOX