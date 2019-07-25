FRIDAY
HAZE MELEE RELEASE — ROUND 3: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St. Tin Roof introduces its third batch of its Haze Melee IPA with Rock Paper Taco and Curbside food trucks slingin' food.
"YOU AREN'T ALONE" PROJECT — LIVE ART EVENT: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. A culmination of stories from people around the world living with, or supporting someone living with, depression and anxiety interpreted by local artists through visual and performance art. 21 and up. Free. youarenotaloneproject.com. Sold out.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
THE FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games with the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe. Rated R-ish. $6 at manshiptheatre.org.
COMEDY DRAG SHOW: 10 p.m., George's Place, 860 St. Louis St.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"SWEET GEORGIA BROWN": 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, LSU Shaver Theatre. Georgia has burned her bridges, but she's determined to get back on top of her singing career. Featuring a live, on-stage band with memorable blues songs from the '60s and '70s. Rated PG 13. $20-$30 at nvtarts.org.
SATURDAY
RECYCLED READS GIFT BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 3434 North Blvd. Featuring books, CDs and DVDs for sale. Cash only.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
ENGINEER IT 2019: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on engineering challenges in the Louisiana Art and Science Museum's atrium facilitated by local engineers from the American Society of Civil Engineers. Also featuring demonstrations related to the current exhibition, "Retooled" at the Rural Life Museum, 3D-XSTREAM, Front Yard Bikes and the Baton Rouge Woodworking Club. lasm.org.
LAHOUSE OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., LaHouse Resource Center, 2858 Gourier Ave. Resource center open house with exhibits about ways to avoid the hassles and expense of flood and wind damage. $5 suggested donation. lsuagcenter.com/LaHouse.
BARKS 'N BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Londoner, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. A mini-festival featuring live music, face painting, tarot card readings, arts and crafts vendors, and dog and cat adoptions by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat.
"PURPOSEFUL PAIN" BOOK SIGNING: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jones Creek Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Author Lauren G. Jackson will be selling and signing copies of her autobiography. Register at eventbrite.com.
MATERIAL EXPLORATION – FIGURES IN SPACE: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Explore color, abstraction and figure painting in this class inspired by the work of Heidi Hahn in "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self." For ages 18 and up, all skill levels welcome. $25 for students, $35 for members, $45 for general public. Advanced registration required at lsumoa.org/calendar-1/materialexploratonsemblance1.
SCOTLAND SATURDAYS — OPEN MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Scotlandville Plaza, Scotlandville. Featuring visual artists, makers and crafts.
BRAD JENSEN — "OUTSIDE LOOKING IN": 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Bricks & Bombs, 449 Hearthstone Drive. New works by artist Brad Jensen. Free.
CUT THE MIC UP!: 7 p.m., Instant Vintage Barber Co., 4608 Jones Creek Road, Suite 240B. Showcase and open mic featuring music, poetry and art. Performers include Armed Rhymery, Flo Darese, Zion, Wxll Weeks and more. Food by Phil Good Food. $5 cover. facebook.com/bringjusticetomyrhyme.
THE BELLA DONNA SOIRÉE: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Create Studios, 546 Bienville St. The 38th anniversary of "Bella Donna," celebrating all things Stevie Nicks. Free. eventbrite.com.
GRANDMA LEE AND BOB LAUVER: 8:30 p.m., The Station Sports Bar, 4608 Bennington Ave. Comedy show hosted by delete Comedy, featuring Grandma Lee (finalist on "America's Got Talent") and touring comic Bob Lauver.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB: HAPPY HANDS: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Understand the key role emulsifiers play in beauty products. Apply this knowledge while mixing up a hand lotion that is yours to keep. For kids 6-12 and accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
FREE POP-UP ARCADE: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. both days, The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Featuring eight arcade games set up to play for free, including "NBA Jam," "X-Men," "Centipede" and "Donkey Kong."
MONDAY
DOWNTOWN EAST SOCIAL RIDE: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St. A weekly social bike ride with an educational twist, including stories about the history of the downtown area of Baton Rouge. The ride lasts roughly 2 hours, going about 5-8 miles and generally stays within the downtown, Mid City, Old South Baton Rouge area. All skill levels. Some content may be inappropriate for children. Helmets are encouraged. facebook.com/samanthamorganmedia.
MONDAY, TUESDAY
2019 LOUISIANA ARTS SUMMIT: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road and Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. A two-day event offering artists, art organizations and community members opportunities for discussions, networking and professional development. Featuring seminars, performances, classes, readings and guest speakers. Schedule at artsbr.org/louisiana-arts-summit-1.
MONDAY-FRIDAY
BATON ROUGE BALLET THEATRE SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVE: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. A weeklong summer intensive program for dancers providing intermediate and advanced daily workshops to improve technique. Registration is open to dancers ages 12 and up. Tuition is $380 for the week, $350 for Dancers' Workshop students. Complete a registration form at batonrougeballet.org/summer-intensive or mail to the Dancers Workshop.
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Fresh summer produce direct from local farmers.
LSU SCIENCE CAFE: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. LSU Boyd Professor in the Department of Chemistry Isaiah Warner presents a talk on mentorship. Doors open at 5 p.m. for networking and light refreshments, talk begins at 6 p.m. All ages welcome. (225) 578-3870. Register at eventbrite.com.
TAP IN COMEDY NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mid Tap BR, 660 Arlington Creek Center Blvd., Suite D. A free comedy showcase, produced by NO SHOW Comedy. Before the showcase there will be giveaways from the folks from Urban South Brewery. Show starts at 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
CREATION STATION WEDNESDAYS: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on arts and crafts for all ages in Discovery Depot's Creation Station every Wednesday in July and August. lasm.org.
THURSDAY
ART AFTER HOURS — ASTRAL VISIONS: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about astrophotography with artist Connor Matherne and view "Astral Visions" in the Universe Gallery. See the nighttime sky depicted in the photographs in the planetarium and ask Matherne questions with help from the OmniGlobe. Admission includes wine and hors d'oeuvres. Free for members, $10 for non-members. This is a rescheduled date from July 11. lasm.org.
ART SHOW — KIMBERLY MEADOWLARK: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Market at Circa 1857, 1857 Government St. An interactive art reception featuring Baton Rouge artist Kimberly Meadowlark. Also featuring live music from Alabaster Stag, free wine and hors d'oeuvres. On display through Aug. 31.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork by Mary Ann Caffery, Theresa Herrera, Linda Jeffers and Brian Kelly, through Thursday. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Oct. 6; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Oct. 6; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection," through Aug. 7; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. lasm.org.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm