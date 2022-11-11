The Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge gathered at Hunan’s Chinese Restaurant on Oct. 11 and welcomed guest speaker Ashley Castello, executive director of the Louisiana Hemophilia Foundation, who gave an encouraging report on the medical and social aspects of hemophilia and other bleeding disorders.
Castello, a former school counselor with the East Baton Rouge School System, now a prevention specialist with the school system’s iCare program, is the mother of a son with the disease. She spoke on the impacts on the hemophiliac and family life and recent advances in medical and pharmaceutical research that strive to improve the quality of life and longevity of those diagnosed with the disorder. She noted that some 600 families in Louisiana are affected by hemophilia.
Baton Rouge Caledonian Pipes and Drums earns recognition in competition
The Baton Rouge Caledonian Pipes and Drums earned recognition in one of the largest bagpipe band competitions in the United States at the Stone Mountain Highland Games in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on Oct. 15.
The band scored a sixth-place overall finish among 14 bands in the Grade 5 event; the drum section scored fourth. The Baton Rouge Caledonian Pipes and Drums is the only competition-level pipe band in the state and is a part of the Caledonian Society of Baton Rouge.
They are available for performances and bagpipe and drumming instruction. The band is led by Pipe Major Stanley Masinter and Neil Johnston, instructor.