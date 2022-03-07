Richard "Dickie" Howze didn't think Nov. 19, 2019, could get any worse until it did.
Howze, the governor's chief information officer, was awakened before dawn that morning to the news that the state's computer system had suffered a major ransomware attack. He was locked in all day at the state's data center working to protect the entire system. Then, about 4 p.m., Howze's husband, Andy Plaisance, called to say that their Garden District home was on fire.
A fire crew just four blocks away raced to the scene, called in backups and began the task of trying to save the home. The fire crews worked for hours before they got the blaze under control.
Damage was extensive. The roof and attic were completely burned.
"According to the fire inspectors, a rodent chewed through an extension cord in the backyard that started a smoldering fire that got into the attic," Howze said. "There was no fire downstairs in the house, but the smoke and water caused the bulk of the damage to the downstairs and the contents."
Even before the fire was out, Joe Skibinski, the couple's State Farm Insurance agent, arrived at the scene and immediately connected Howze and Plaisance with Garic Jenkins of B&G Construction. "A structural guy said we needed to tear the house down, but the walls were in perfect condition," Plaisance said. "Garic felt the house was worth saving."
Armed with the original blueprints, Howze and Plaisance were determined to keep the 2,500-square foot, one story midcentury modern home as close as possible to the way it was when it was built in 1961 for Charlie and Dorris Kantrow.
The home was designed with one main room — a combination foyer, living room and dining room — with the master bedroom wing to the left and two small rooms and a bathroom to the right. The kitchen is at the front of the house partially open to the main room.
Howze and Plaisance moved downtown to The Heron, where they stayed for 10 months until the project was finished.
They made no changes to the basic footprint of the home but raised all of the doorways to 8 feet. In the main room, they were able to keep the original slate floor, which extends to a raised patio overlooking a natural garden area. They converted the back wall of the main room to a Nana Wall made of four bifold glass doors that, when folded back, create a completely open area between the main room and the outside. They added a wall of mirrors to reflect outside light and to give the main room a sleek modern feel.
Interior designer Kenneth Brown assisted with color and fabric selection and helped the couple find items to replace the furniture that was ruined in the fire.
"I told Kenneth that I wanted a jewel box room," said Plaisance in describing the media room with high gloss electric blue walls, a silver-leaf wallpaper ceiling and dark blue carpet and sofa. In place of an existing closet in the room, the couple added a built-in entertainment center painted in the same strong blue as the walls.
Plaisance owns and operates Custom House Limited, which does custom draperies, shades, blinds, shutters and bedding. He selected a peacock feather print for draperies in the blue room.
The original master suite had a wall of closets, which the couple removed for space to convert the two master bathrooms into one large bath.
The couple completely redid the 1961-vintage kitchen by replacing the floors and cabinets, which they extended almost to the ceiling. They were able to save a stained glass window at the front exterior wall of the kitchen, but replaced all of the appliances. They also kept a pass through window from the built-in bar in the kitchen to the main room.
The couple added lots of special touches including a new front door with a metal sunburst pattern done by iron artist David Cano and several new pieces of art to replace pieces that could not be restored.
Howze and Plaisance are thrilled with the finished product and are extremely thankful for their State Farm replacement value insurance policy. "We have all new electrical, all new plumbing, all new duct work, all new HVAC," Howze said. "The whole project was north of $850,000 including contents and reconstruction. The insurance covered it all."