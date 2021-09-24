As a nation, we are angry.
We're mad at those who won't get vaccinated. We're mad at those trying to pressure us to get vaccinated.
With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the deaths of 675,000 people, the talk about vaccinations never rests.
Disagreements about vaccines have destroyed an incalculable number of relationships. Lifelong friends no longer speak. Families are divided.
You’ve probably seen videos of public meetings where people scream threats and insults at each other.
Both sides are equally convinced they are right.
The result: Many of us find we are angry just about all the time.
How do we deal with it?
David Earle and Ashley Gaston, licensed professional counselors in Baton Rouge, have some rules to deal with these seemingly never-ending arguments:
1. Understand that you won’t change someone’s mind by arguing.
Lines have been drawn. Minds have been made up. Telling them why you’re right and they’re wrong won’t end well. Earle likens it to politics and religion as a topic where arguments create more heat than light.
“I’m right and you’re wrong: We get the binary discussion, and there’s no gray in-between,” he said. “That definitely is the core basis of it. Some people have difficulty seeing the gray in life.”
2. If you’re going to talk with someone, ask why they feel the way they do. Then listen politely.
“Have a conversation: ‘If you feel comfortable, share with me the reason you may be anti-vax or vice versa,’” Gaston said.
“Even if you don’t agree with it, at least you’ve understood where they’re coming from,” Earle said. “You can’t have any resolution until you know what the issues are. Until I spend the time trying to understand you, then I know my position but I don’t know yours. … It may be something you haven’t thought about. Then say, ‘Thank you for letting me know about that.”
Another benefit of asking and listening is the respect it shows to the other person, who may become motivated to return the favor. And if that doesn’t happen, don’t forget Rule 1.
3. Afraid you can’t follow Rules 1 and 2? Agree to make the topic off limits.
Arguments you can't win are not good for your blood pressure or peace of mind. It’s a good rule for all sorts of issues in which a meeting of the minds is impossible.
“You allow them to have their position, and you have yours,” Earle said. “That’s called acceptance. It’s a very powerful way of living. Accept people as they are and not change them.”
4. Avoid bringing the argument to social media.
Even if you find someone willing to have a reasonable discussion, it's likely someone else will chime in, leading to a pile-on of anger from total strangers who feel unrestrained from being abusive in ways they might not if talking in person.
“Stay off of Facebook, especially with debate,” Earle said. “I would encourage you to not add to the problem.”
5. If the constant arguments and anger are getting to be too much for you, find someone to talk to, maybe a therapist.
If you truly believe that those on the other side of the vaccine debate are harming people, your anger or distress is understandable. While arguing is counterproductive, getting it off your chest isn’t.
“Spending time talking with your friends and family whom you value," Gaston said. "It really does help control the stress levels.”