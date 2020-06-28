La Capitale Chapter of The Links recently installed new officers for 2020-22. They are: Sancerie O’Rourke-Allen, president; Lenell Young, vice president; Gaylynne Mack, treasurer; Yolanda O’Rourke, financial secretary; Ann Tillage, corresponding secretary; and Leah Cullins, recording secretary.
The Links, founded in 1946, is one of the oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and others of African ancestry.
La Capitale was founded in 1986 and is currently celebrating 34 years of service in East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes. La Capitale’s outstanding programming aligns with the five facets of The Links: the arts, health and human services, international trends and services, national trends and services and services to youth.
For information, visit lacapitalelinksinc.org.
Arnett places in Toastmasters contest
Rebecca Arnett, of Walker, won second place at the virtual District 68 Toastmasters International Speech Contest on May 30.
Speakers delivered 5- to 7-minute speeches on wide-ranging topics, and were judged on content, organization and delivery.
In her speech, Arnett encouraged others to see the reality by going beyond the perception. "Go beyond your visceral reaction. Go beyond your first thought. See the person. See the sweetness, kindness and goofiness in another person’s eyes,” she said in her speech.
Arnet has been a member of Toastmasters for eight years. Her home club is Rabble Rousers Toastmasters in Baton Rouge, an advanced club that currently meets virtually.
Toastmasters District 68 encompasses Louisiana; Beaumont, Texas; and southwest Mississippi. The district has over 1,000 members in 70 clubs that usually meet in person but because of the pandemic are meeting virtually. For information, visit d68tm.org or rabblerousers.toastmastersclubs.org.