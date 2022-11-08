Tickets are on sale for LSU Opera's Turner-Fischer Center's production of "Cendrillon," composer Jules Massenet's version of "Cinderella" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive.
The opera is based on the 17th-century version of the timeless fairy tale. Described by Opéra National de Paris as "a vocal festival carried along by a richly varied orchestration," Massenet's rendition of the story of Cinderella takes audiences on a journey of humor, mischievousness and grace.
The opera will be performed in French with English supertitles.
There will be no cash sales. Tickets are $12-$32 by visiting lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=4.