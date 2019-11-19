Here's your chance to dig into Louisiana’s past.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, archaeologists will be at the downtown Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., and you can visit with them one-on-one to learn more about the state’s prehistoric and historic times, artifacts and objects of antiquity that must be protected and preserved.
In addition, you can make a stone tool like long-ago ancestors might have used and try your hand at making a ceramic pot or bowl.
And, you can compete with an atlatl, an ancient tool used to throw a spear.
There will also be a "dig box" where you can put to use modern archaeological methods.
The state's Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Archaeology is holding the Living in the Past event.
“This is a chance to learn from the leading experts in the field about Louisiana’s rich and diverse archaeological sites and see how people lived as far back as 3,400 years ago in areas like the Poverty Point World Heritage Site in north Louisiana,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
The event is free and open to the public. To learn more about important archaeological sites and time periods around Louisiana, visit the Division of Archaeology at crt.state.la.us/cultural-development/archaeology/.