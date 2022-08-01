Though DiGuilio Brothers Italian Cafe announced in May that it is planning an expansion of its seating area, kitchen and parking lot, owner Mike Johnson said he is still playing the waiting game.
"We have the preliminary designs, but construction costs are so high that we're having to wait," he said. "We still want it to go through."
Johnson applied for a permit with the East Baton Rouge Parish for the expansions but it still waiting for it to go through. In the meantime, he has hired local architecture firm WHLC and general contractors Cangelosi Ward for the job.
Johnson began planning for the expansion after acquiring and demolishing the adjacent building that housed Rama Thai.
DiGuilio Brothers is located at 2903 Perkins Road near the Perkins Road overpass.