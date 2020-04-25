National Poetry Month will be celebrated with a virtual edition of “Just Listen to Yourself: Louisiana’s Poet Laureate Presents Louisiana Poets.”
The presentation will be available on YouTube and Facebook beginning at noon on Thursday, April 30.
Presented by the Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library, the program is being hosted by Louisiana poet laureate John Warner Smith.
Smith has invited six poets from across the state to read their work. Participating are Liz Adair, Katie Bickham, Kelly Harris, David Havird, Brad Richard and Donney Rose.
“The richness of Louisiana poetry can give us solace during these challenging days,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.