Crawfish season is well underway, and Remi's is commemorating it with its first Crawfish Eating Contest.
The mobile restaurant will host the contest from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Good Times bar, 8028 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs.
The contest will be a single-elimination tournament. Contestants will be given 2 pounds of crawfish to eat in each round. The fastest eater will advance to the next round.
Competitors will be required to eat in the designated contest area. The final round will consist of the last two contestants, and the first to finish their crawfish wins and will receive $100 and a live sack of crawfish with fixings.
The contest is open to all amateur eaters age 21 or older who are in good health. Any competitor with a serious ailment or health problem may not compete in the contest. Participants must have no known food allergies, including but not limited to shellfish.
A nonrefundable entry fee of $20 is required. Entry deadline is 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, and should be paid to Remi's. All contestants must arrive at least 45 minutes prior to the event and sign in at the registration table. If you do not arrive on time, you will forgo your entry fee.
For more information, call 225) 776-3388.
Jubans reopens
After almost two years of a temporary closure, Jubans Restaurant, 3739 Perkins Road, has reopened its doors.
The Cajun and Creole restaurant closed its doors during the COVID pandemic in 2020. It reopened on Monday with a menu of new creations by chef de cuisine Chris Motto alongside the restaurant's old favorites.
For more information, call (225) 346-8422 or visit jubans.com.
Music at Tallulah
Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine at The Renaissance, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., will feature live music by the Josh Garrett Band from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
For more information, call (225) 388-5710 or visit tallulahrestaurant.com.
Culinary camp
Registration is open for the Spring Break Young Chef's Academy Culinary Camp for ages 7 and older from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, April 18-22, at the academy, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Each day of camp will deliver the flavors of the season through an immersive culinary adventure for the young chefs within the academy's community, empowering campers to grow in their knowledge of the culinary arts and self-confidence.
Registration is $265 for all four days or $70 per day by visiting batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/camps.
Crawfish Boil Saturdays
Three Roll Estate's next Crawfish Boil Saturday will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the distillery, 760 St. Philip St. The event will feature live music.
For more information, call (225) 615-8044 or visit threeroll.com.
Tooker in Denham Springs
Author, culinary activist, radio and television host and cooking instructor Poppy Tooker will visit the Livingston Parish Library's Denham Springs-Walker branch, 8101 Florida Blvd., at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9.
Her program, "Poppy Tooker: Louisiana Eats," is free, but registration is required.
Tooker is a native New Orleanian who has spent her life immersed in the vibrant colors and flavors of Louisiana. Her NPR-affiliated radio show and podcast, "Louisiana Eats!," carries her message statewide and beyond.
To register, visit mylpl.info/news/poppy-tooker.
Crawfish at Rally Cap
Rally Cap Brewing Co., 11212 Pennywood Ave., will host a Sunday Crawfish Boil at noon Sunday, April 10.
Crawfish will be provided by Smoke and Boil. The first batch will be ready a bit after noon. Crawfish will be available until they sell out.
For more information, call (225) 610-9523 or visit rallycapbrewing.com.