When I first started working on this postcard project with Jan Risher, I didn’t know what to expect. I was asked to create an interactive map for a different project during my internship, and she thought this would be a perfect opportunity to make another one. It turned out to be more than we bargained for!
As I took photos of the postcards and read the messages, I learned a lot about what postcards mean to different people: family, collections, recipes, restaurant recommendations and more. I also learned that there are a lot more national parks than I thought there were!
Although my family didn’t travel much while I was growing up, I always treasured every moment of exploring new places with them. I could tell these postcard senders are savoring every moment of their travels.
I normally think of taking pictures as a way of preserving memories and documenting my travels, but this project taught me that there are other ways. Growing up in a time where social media and digital platforms have come to the forefront, I often overlook the value of a handwritten note and physical photo. However, after plotting 146 points on an interactive map and uploading 154 photos of postcards, I came to understand how personal and powerful messages on a postcard can be.
Although they were not addressed to me, I still feel as if I got to know every person that sent one in and learned about their unique experiences.
— Bella Dardano, editorial intern, LSU senior studying journalism
For many, Labor Day weekend marks the end of the vacations — summer road trips to break away from the stresses of everyday life and enjoy travel, family and hobbies.
Here at The Advocate this summer, we've learned that while documenting trips and experiences on social media may be the norm, the world of postcards is alive and well. In a column discussing the wonders of road trips that ran Memorial Day weekend, The Advocate's features editor Jan Risher invited readers to send postcards from their own travels during the summer.
She expected to receive a few. However, the cards just kept coming, growing into a collection that spans three rows of cubicle walls — all covered in postcards from various states and countries.
Since the start of the project, Risher has received 167 postcards from 47 states and 13 countries outside the United States. She has it on good authority, with photographic evidence, that more postcards have been mailed, but we're only counting what we've received thus far. We created an interactive map to show where senders traveled and the postcards they sent. People sent stories of the places they’ve been, family photos turned into postcards, wooden postcards bought at art fairs, stories of their traveling traditions, recipes and miniature works of art. We encourage you to click around on the digital map to see more of the postcards.
A good road trip usually generates a good story or two, and our senders did not disappoint in documenting interesting, and sometimes dangerous, parts of their trips.
Road tripping isn’t always glamorous. Miriam Kolwe recounted a road trip to Utah and wrote “BIG EVENT: Lightning struck our Jeep in Amarillo while we were driving — WE ARE FINE — JEEP IS NOT.”
Keith Long told Risher a compelling (though fictional) story about his trip to Puerto Vallarta.
He wrote, “Dearest Jan — Big News! I have been — you may want to sit down — kidnapped by pirates. You can see their ship on the front! I fear they have been plying me with tequila to keep me compliant. They are taking us to Lord knows where! Probably an all-you-can-eat buffet with singing and silly games. But in today’s world, who can really say."
Tim Faul, of New Orleans, visited Newport, Rhode Island, and noted that he is not a fan of sand, but likes banana pudding and raccoons.
While some postcard writers detailed the day’s events, others took the time to share their family traditions.
Kim Carver, of Mandeville, wrote about a summer family tradition, “Hello Friend! Greetings from the High Country of North Carolina! We close out the summer every year with my family here in Banner Elk, N.C. We zip line, hike, chase waterfalls and visit sweet mountain towns. Highs each day in mid 70’s — Lows in the 50’s at night!”
Pat Bordelon wrote a card in addition to a postcard detailing her time visiting her son and his family in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and discovering the Wydah Pirate Museum in Yarmouth, saying: “Dear Jan, While visiting my son and his family where they live on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, we discovered the Wydah Pirate Museum in Yarmouth. It sunk in 1717 off the coast of Cape Cod, and was discovered by diver Barry Clifford in the 1980s. It was a slave ship that was seized by Samuel Bellamy Pirate. The museum artifacts are amazing and heart-wrenching. I hope you get to visit one day."
Merrilee Bufkin told the story of how her mother bought a postcard for her to send to Risher while visiting Davis, California. She wrote “Hi, Jan Hope you’re doing well. My mom told me about your postcard collecting journey and she purchased this postcard so I could send it. My parents are currently visiting me in Davis and the heat is pretty intense. I hope you are having better weather."
The sender also noted that the postcard was purchased from a local artist that says it is a self-portrait and that she did not look like a frog. In another handwriting, her mother wrote that she was the one mailing the card.
Traveling also adds room for learning, and senders shared some fun facts with us from the places they visited.
Geri Schexnayder visited Snake Alley in Iowa and wrote, “Hi from Snake Alley. July in Iowa is hotter than Louisiana summers. I’m told the corn releases heat during the growing season. In the spring these trees lining Snake Alley are all abloom.”
Jeff Duhe visited Vienna, Austria, and wrote, “The Kapuzinergruft in Vienna is home to the ornate tombs of the Hapsburgs, the family that ruled half of Europe for centuries.”
As Risher's self-imposed Labor Day deadline for all 50 states neared, the faithful started encouraging others to send cards from the hard-to-reach-from-here states like North Dakota. Jeannie DelGreco, of Lafayette, who sent several postcards from her own travels, asked her friend Frank Mitchell to send postcards from states Risher was missing — including North Dakota.
Mitchell wrote: "Yeah, so Jeannie Del G. of the Grrrreat State of La Wheezy Anna has told me of your interest, nay, passion for postcards especially from states still missing from your collection. Well, here is the first of several Ben Franklin would have been proud of you."
Postcard collecting can bring joy and sentimental value to people beyond what you might expect. A few collectors sent-in postcards and shared how long they’ve been collecting over the years and how many postcards they sent and received.
Lila Hogan has been collecting postcards for about 80 years. She wrote, “Dear Ms. Risher, I really enjoyed reading your article about postcards. I have a postcard collection starting with my grandmother in the 1940s. I now ask anyone traveling to send me one. This one is from Dauphin Island, Alabama. My family just returned from a two-week vacation there, I do like to live vicariously through my postcards.”
Christy Ricketts, of Gonzales, wrote, “Hey Jan, I’m a postcrosser and have sent and received over 1,500 postcards the past few years! This is one I sometimes send. Since you are fairly new to it, thought you might like it. Postcrossing is about making a connection to people all over the world.”
Charlene Cress is another postcard enthusiast and wrote, “Hello Jan! Do hope you receive many postcards from many different places! I have loved postcards for about 75 years — am 79! Postcards really do tell stories.”
The postcard project also gained some traction from Facebook where a few senders learned of the project or discussed it in groups.
Allison Peart-Kavanagh wrote, “Hi from northern Ontario! I saw your project on Facebook and thought what a cool idea! My mom, two boys and I are renting a cottage in Mactier, 30 minutes from Parry Sound. It’s about three hours straight north of Toronto. Days are spent swimming, kayaking, reading, napping and eating. Parry Sound is famous for one thing — Bobby Orr the best hockey defenseman of all time. He played most of his career in Boston.”
As Risher's postcard collection grew, some readers sent multiple postcards.
Heather Sterling sent Risher 10 postcards, mostly from along the Natchez Trace. One read, "Dear Jan, Today, Todd, his sister Jennifer and I attended the 51st annual Smithville Fiddler Jamboree. We saw old time Appalachian folksinging, clogging, buck dancing, dobro guitar, mountain dulcimer, hammer dulcimer, novelty, old time banjo, youth square dancing, mandolin and old time fiddle band competitions. You and Julio should make a journey up this way to attend it! We brought the LA heat with us though and are exhausted!"
Miriam Kolwe also sent a few postcards updating Risher about big events happening during her road trip, as well as updating her on the aftermath of lightning striking her jeep.
By the print deadline, Risher was inching closer to her goal of a postcard from all 50 states. She said, "Hope springs eternal even still. I believe we'll get them all. We may get them all later today, but this is not something they're going to stop the presses over."
She added that postcards are always welcome and watching them trickle in over the summer has been a blast. She encourages children and families to start a postcard collection soon. Danielle Breaux, of New Orleans, can attest to the fun of sending in postcards with a child. Breaux and her family sent five postcards from a variety of national parks on their big summer road trip.
If you're looking to up your postcard game, Earl Toops, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, sent in four tips for postcard writing (on a postcard, of course):
Try and have some congruency between the card and where it's marked from.
Include a weather report.
Say something profound, such as “Castle Bran in Romania has as much relationship with the novel “Dracula” as Wagner’s “Ring Cycle” has to “The Nibelungenlied.”
Try and get a hand stamp, not a machine one.