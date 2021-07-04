The Nu Gamma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority presented its debutantes during a virtual presentation on April 17.
The theme for the event was “Radiant Visions of Beauty."
Reigning as queen is Kennedy Mikel Carter, daughter of Leighton and Shawn Colbert and Michael Carter.
Princesses are First Princess Jayla Leigh Patrick, daughter of Carmen and Joseph Patrick Jr.; Second Princess Fre’Daiza La’Shon Tucker, daughter of Damien and Ler’Shoniter Williams and Freddie Tucker; Third Princess Gabrielle Augustine Wiggins, daughter of Corey and Robyn Wiggins; Fourth Princess Jalaya Lashae Fisher, daughter of Jeremy and Laquica Fisher; Fifth Princess Chrisdan Airyelle Kelly, daughter of DeCarlo and Chrisdelin Lyles; and Sixth Princess Brandis Nicole Lee, daughter of Aelecia Turner and Brandon Lee.
Maids are First Maid Carmise Imani Wade, daughter of Carmelita Jack and Troy A. Wade; Second Maid Asia Gayle Perry, daughter of Joy Millican and Sean Perry; and Pearl Jordyn Lyn Lemon, daughter of Jodi Brown Lemon and Marcus Lemon.
Danielle Staten served as general debutante chairperson with Carla Harmon and Cynthia Reed as co-chairs. Other program participants included Bridgette Richard, Linda Piper, Angela Gooden, Toyia Charles Comminey, 2020 debutante Queen Sydney LaFleur, Errin Gaines, Shondra White, Dr. Shirley DeVard and Linda Daniel.
The sorority's debutante program enriches the lives of young women through educational workshops, community service projects, teas, cultural activities and formal dance instruction. The Nu Gamma Omega Chapter will award scholarships to the debutantes to support their higher educational pursuits. Dr. Angela Gooden is president of the Nu Gamma Omega chapter.