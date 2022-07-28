Despite praise from the judges for her solo contemporary dance to James Vincent McMorrow's "We Don't Eat," Louisiana's Ralyn Johnson was eliminated from "So You Think You Can Dance" Wednesday night.
The audience had the final say, as their votes sent home three of the six dancers still in the competition this season.
After trio dances at the beginning of the hour, the contestants went head-to-head in solo performances. Of each pair, only one will advance to next week's semi-finals.
"From one of the most powerful auditions we had this season, we've also been, week after week, trying to tell you, break out of your shell, break out of your shell, because you have a smile that lights up a room, like you really do," judge Stephen "tWitch" Boss told Johnson, of Walker. "… Both of ya'll, both of ya'll are stars."
Boss was referring to Johnson's one-on-one competitor, Essence Wilmington, of Davenport, Iowa, who advanced to the top three.
Love and best wishes poured in on 18-year-old Johnson's social media following her depature from the show on Wednesday night.
"To watch you live your dream has been so surreal. I can't wait to see what your future holds!" posted one of her dance instructors, Britley Wells, of Ponchatoula.
In a recent interview with The Advocate, Johnson had called Wells "one of my inspirations."
Johnson's fellow Louisiana "SYTYCD" contestant Virginia Crouse, of Slidell, was eliminated earlier this season.
"So You Think You Can Dance" airs at 8 p.m. Wednesdays on Fox.