Garth Brooks' version of "Callin' Baton Rouge" is considered by most to be the most iconic song about Louisiana's capital city.
We're still a few weeks away from Brooks' sold-out April 30-Tiger Stadium concert, his first appearance in Baton Rouge in 24 years -- just enough time to provide him the (unsolicited) help he needs.
That's right.
While we love the 225-inspired classic, "Callin' Baton Rouge," we believe it's time for an extra verse, an update, if you will.
The original lyrics, written in by Dennis Linde, was released by The Oak Ridge Boys' way back in 1978 and includes lines referencing the telephone ways of that time, including:
I need a cup of coffee and a couple dollars change
Callin' Baton Rouge
Operator, won't you put me on through
I gotta send my love down to Baton Rouge
Hurry up, won't you put her on the line
I gotta talk to the girl just one more time
Times have changed, and we believe it's time for some updated lines or even a verse or two referencing today's telephone technology.
To enter the contest, simply click here and submit the form with your new lyrics for Callin' Baton Rouge, along with your name, city and email address.