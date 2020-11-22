The Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge delivered 500 children's books to Grand Coteau Elementary School on Nov. 13.
The books were presented to Principal Brandon Bobb for the pre-K through second grade students in memory of Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge member Noel Hammatt. Hammatt fell in love with the culture and people in the Arnaudville area. He wanted the children of Grand Coteau and Arnaudville to receive books to add to their personal home libraries.
This project was an outreach of the club's "Reinforcing the Rewards of Reading: Building a Better Baton Rouge" book project created by Hammatt.
Arts Council gets $25,000 from b1BANK
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge received a $25,000 donation from b1BANK on Nov. 13 supporting its capital campaign for the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.
This contribution was b1BANK’s match for the first $20,000 raised in the public phase of the campaign. The bank also donated $5,000 to cover the donation transaction costs.
“We are deeply grateful for b1BANK’s support of our Taking Shape Capital Campaign,” said Renee Chatelain, Arts Council president. “This contribution marks a milestone in our fundraising efforts as we continue construction and renovations in our new arts center.”
The Arts Council's public fundraising goal is $100,000. The Arts Council launched a text message service which makes it easy to give through the phone. Make a donation and receive updates on the new building by texting “ARTS” to (225) 425-7517.
Garden club beautifies Iberville Museum
The Plaquemine Garden Club filled the large sidewall flowerbed at the Iberville Museum on Nov. 11.
Club members used multicolored pansies to compliment the drift roses alternated with sasanqua around the centerpiece of an antique urn with boxwood. Flax were planted in the large brown flower pots that flank the large columns in the front of the museum. The planters located on each side of the park benches were also filled with multicolored pansies.
The club has been involved in preserving and beautifying the museum since its inception in 1998 by providing its first landscape plan.
Cortana Club part of Kiwanis One Day
As part of Kiwanis One Day, the Cortana Kiwanis Club helped St. Vincent DePaul, The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Sweet Olive Cemetery and people in Jennings on Nov. 14.
One team cooked dinner for St. Vincent DePaul while another team traveled to Jennings to cook and serve jambalaya and deliver hurricane relief supplies for 500 people. A third group sorted and packed 6,000 pounds of food, built 1,200 boxes and filled boxes of fruit for 147 families at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Members joined three other area clubs at Sweet Olive Cemetery to clean the grounds.
Kiwanis One Day is a global day of service designated by Kiwanis International to unite youth and adult members from different parts of the Kiwanis family in service. For information on how to participate or to join a Kiwanis club, visit kiwanis.org, cortana-la.kiwanisone.org or join Cortana Kiwanis Club at 7:30 a.m. on Thursdays at Piccadilly Cafeteria on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Sorority donates wigs to Cancer Center
The Omicron Sigma Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority donated 100 wigs to the Cancer Center of Baton Rouge on Nov. 11.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the chapter hosted its annual Blutiful in Pink program to increase breast cancer awareness among members and in the community. The chapter created a Divine 9 challenge among local sororities and fraternities to see which chapter could donate the most wigs.
To culminate the monthlong celebration, chapter members and over 30 guests wore pink during the virtual program, which included a presentation by Johnnay Benjamin, director of early detection and education at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center of Baton Rouge. Benjamin discussed symptoms, stages of the disease, personal support and more. Breast cancer survivors within the chapter shared their journey and advice about possible indicators of breast cancer.
Red Stick club involved in Kiwanis event
On Nov. 14, the Kiwanis Club of Red Stick participated in Kiwanis One Day, a global day of service for clubs to work together to better their communities.
Board members Tommy Darensbourg and Carolyn Robinson, Cherryl Matthews, Division 8W Lt. Gov. Laura Gilliland and St. Michael the Archangel High School student Morgan Domingue wrote notes of cheer to the residents of Lake Sherwood Village.
President-elect Don Wiseman helped clean up the Jambalaya Park in Gonzales with the newly opened Ascension Club, which he coaches. President Matt Robinson, dozens of students from the Baton Rouge Magnet High School Key Club which Red Stick sponsors, and the Baton Rouge Club cleaned up Sweet Olive Cemetery.
Immediate Past President Gary LaBauve worked at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank with other Kiwanians.
Reveille journalists win Pinnacle Awards
Student journalists from LSU’s student newspaper, The Reveille, took home three 2019-20 Pinnacle Awards from the College Media Association. Pinnacle Awards, which were announced Oct. 23, honor the best college media organizations and individual work in the nation.
Awards went to Abby Kibler, second place, best photo package; Jennie Delatte and Kibler, honorable mention, Best Newspaper Photo Page/Spread; and Reed Darcy, honorable mention, Best Sports Game Story.
“Reveille students show up every day to report news about LSU students for LSU students,” said Jeff Gauger, Reveille adviser and LSU Manship School of Mass Communication professional-in-residence. “Abby, Jennie and Reed earned these awards, but all LSU students are winners, too, thanks to their work.”