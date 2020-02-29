Porcelain Art Guild
WHAT: Meeting of the Baton Rouge Porcelain Art Guild
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5
INFORMATION: Kitty Nipper, (225) 275-2411
DETAILS: If you are a china painter or interested in becoming one, call for information.
Touch a Truck
WHAT: Junior League of Baton Rouge presents the fifth annual Touch A Truck Event
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Special Quiet Hours, sponsored by The Emerge Center, will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for those families sensitive to noise and light.
WHERE: BREC State Fairgrounds at Airline Highway Park, 17200 Airline Highway
TICKETS: $10 (free for ages 2 and younger) at juniorleaguebr.org, (225) 924-0298 or at the gate
DETAILS: Families are invited to jump in the driver’s seat of big rigs, honk the horns, set off sirens and kick the tires on a variety of construction trucks, heavy equipment, fire trucks, police cruisers, ambulances, a helicopter and many other vehicles. There will also be food, drinks and chances to win prizes. There will also be a Birthday Party Zone where families can host a construction-themed party for youngsters. For birthday party information, contact Amanda Bonderer at amanda@redstickentertainment.com or (225) 647-2789.
Family Service fundraiser
WHAT: Sapphires 'N Spurs, a fundraiser for Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21
WHERE: LSU Parker Coliseum, LSU campus
TICKETS: $20 adults; $5 for ages 12 and younger. (225) 927-9810 or fsgbr.org
DETAILS: The Western-themed event will feature activities for the entire family including a petting zoo, pony rides, music and dancing, games, a fun jump, a silent auction and lots of great food. Proceeds will help support Family Service and its mission to help individuals and families improve their quality of life, through such services, provided at low or no cost, as counseling, parenting classes, domestic abuse intervention, child custody evaluations and mediation, supervised visitation, family safe haven and free testing for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis. Vendor booths are available for $50.
Autism event
WHAT: Wings for Autism-Wings for All
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28
WHERE: Baton Rouge Metro Airport
REGISTRATION: Online only at thearc.org/our-initiatives/travel. Spots are limited.
DETAILS: This free program allows youngsters and adults with special needs and their families to rehearse for air travel. It provides an opportunity to prepare for, practice and gain confidence with air travel in a controlled and real-life environment. Participants are issued tickets, ushered through check-in and security, meet the flight crew and actually board the airplane. Rehearsing the boarding and flight experience also helps airport, airline and TSA staff get a better understanding of how to serve these individuals and families and to accommodate their unique needs. This program is presented by The Arc Baton Rouge.