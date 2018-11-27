From high school students to veterans who fought the battles, the International Conference on World War II in New Orleans attracts them all.
Set for this weekend at the National World War II Museum and the Hyatt Regency, the conference is considered the biggest and best gathering of its type — three days of lectures and discussions led by some of the top authorities on the conflict that, nearly three-quarters of a century after its end, continues to command interest on both popular and academic fronts.
World War II was, in the words of British author Sir Antony Beevor, the conference’s keynote speaker, “more than any other war in history, one of moral choice,” a triumph over totalitarianism in which the Allies were the “good guys.”
And that victory was decisive.
Some 400,000 American veterans survive from that war, along with millions who were part of the home front. For the generations that followed, World War II, although horrendous in its death toll, remains “The Good War,” at least in America.
That perception, perhaps, is what has made the conference so successful.
Debuting in 2006 to help restore the museum’s world-class status after Hurricane Katrina had shut things down for a year, it offers serious discussions about the war in a style that appeals to anyone with an interest in it.
That's the approach to history popularized by the late Stephen Ambrose, the University of New Orleans history professor whose 1994 book on D-Day was the catalyst for the museum.
“We aren’t presenting peer review papers,” museum president emeritus Nick Mueller said. “Our speakers are told that instead of talking for 45 minutes, they should plan for 15 or 20 minutes and leave the rest of their time open for questions and answers.
“Those are the most interesting parts because they lead to contested or controversial ideas.”
It’s also why, Mueller added, the museum looks for authors who aren’t just great writers but who can speak to an audience in an entertaining way.
About 500 people from around the world will pay almost $1,400 to attend all three days of the conference, which opens Thursday with a symposium on the connections between World War I and World War II. If you can't make it to New Orleans, the entire conference will be streamed live for free on the museum’s website, nationalww2museum.org.
That 500 people would pay that much money comes as a pleasant surprise to many of those participating in such gatherings.
“At some of them, you’re talking to about 20 people,” said Rob Citino, the museum’s senior historian. “Here, it’s 8:30 on a Friday morning and you’ve got lively discussions going on with 500 people in the audience.”
The conference draws a diverse crowd. About 30 percent of those present are female, and the number is growing. Veterans in their 90s sit next to high school students who won scholarships to attend.
While this year’s opening day is built around the influence of WWI on its successor two decades later, the Friday and Saturday sessions will feature leading historians on a variety of subjects such as “Battles Not to Fight,” “The Lost Cause: Japan’s War, 1943-45,” “Greatest Unheralded Commanders,” (Gen. Troy Middleton, later president of LSU is one), and “Churchill: Walking with Destiny,” by Andrew Roberts, based on his new biography of the British leader.
For more information, visit ww2conference.com.